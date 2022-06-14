College Baseball Super Regionals 2022: Results, Highlights and Bracket from Monday

Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The final two tickets to the 2022 College World Series were punched Monday.

The super regionals ended with a pair of win-or-go-home games that determined which teams headed to Omaha, Nebraska. Stanford recorded a dominant win over UConn, and Auburn followed with a nail-biter over Oregon State.

Here's a look at the College World Series schedule as well as a recap of the action Monday.

Monday's Results

No. 2 Stanford 10, UConn 5

No. 14 Auburn 4, No. 3 Oregon State 3

College World Series Schedule

Bracket 1

No. 5 Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma, 2 p.m. ET Friday

No. 9 Texas vs. Notre Dame, 7 p.m. ET Friday

Bracket 2

No. 2 Stanford vs. Arkansas, 2 p.m. ET Saturday

No. 14 Auburn vs. Ole Miss, 7 p.m. ET Saturday

Full bracket available at NCAA.com.

Stanford, Auburn Advance

UConn started the day with a bang when Ben Huber hit a bases-clearing double in the first inning that knocked Stanford starter Joey Dixon out of the game. But the Cardinal scratched across two runs in the bottom of the frame.

In the fourth inning, Stanford blew the game open with six runs. Adam Crampton got things started with a two-run single, and Kody Huff provided the fireworks with a mammoth grand slam for his 13th homer of the year.

Tommy Troy added a solo blast in the fifth inning. It marked his fifth of the tournament after he hit just two in the regular season.

The Cardinal continued an impressive run that put them in distinguished company.

After Dixon was pulled without recording an out, Drew Dowd, Ryan Bruno and Quinn Mathews pitched three innings apiece, combining for eight strikeouts and allowing just two more runs as Stanford clinched its second straight berth in the College World Series.

The loss ended an impressive season for UConn, which set a program record with 50 wins. The Huskies were attempting to advance to the College World Series for the first time since 1979.

There was much more drama in the second game.

Auburn opened the scoring in the third inning with a two-run homer by Sonny DiChiara, but Oregon State answered with a run in the bottom of the frame.

The Tigers plated two runs in the sixth inning. DiChiara scored on an error by Beavers second baseman Travis Bazzana, and Brody Moore followed with a bunt to bring home Bobby Peirce for a 4-1 lead.

Oregon State's Justin Boyd launched a two-run home run in the seventh inning to make it a one-run game.

But Auburn reliever Blake Burkhalter entered the game with two on and one out and pitched the final 2.2 innings, striking out five without allowing a hit and earning his 15th save of the season.

Now that the final eight is set, all eyes will turn to Omaha. The College World Series hasn't featured a repeat winner since South Carolina in 2011, and that trend will continue. The quest for a new champion to be crowned will begin Friday.