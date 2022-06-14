X

    College Baseball Super Regionals 2022: Results, Highlights and Bracket from Monday

    Doric SamJune 14, 2022

    Douglas Stringer/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The final two tickets to the 2022 College World Series were punched Monday.

    The super regionals ended with a pair of win-or-go-home games that determined which teams headed to Omaha, Nebraska. Stanford recorded a dominant win over UConn, and Auburn followed with a nail-biter over Oregon State.

    NCAA Baseball @NCAABaseball

    The Cardinal make it back-to-back trips to Omaha!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MCWS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MCWS</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/StanfordBSB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StanfordBSB</a> <a href="https://t.co/bBDIJiQ4Ak">pic.twitter.com/bBDIJiQ4Ak</a>

    NCAA Baseball @NCAABaseball

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/AuburnBaseball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AuburnBaseball</a> Tigers are OMAHA BOUND!!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MCWS?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#MCWS</a> <a href="https://t.co/AavMuKc0g3">pic.twitter.com/AavMuKc0g3</a>

    Here's a look at the College World Series schedule as well as a recap of the action Monday.

    Monday's Results

    No. 2 Stanford 10, UConn 5

    No. 14 Auburn 4, No. 3 Oregon State 3

    College World Series Schedule

    Bracket 1

    No. 5 Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma, 2 p.m. ET Friday

    No. 9 Texas vs. Notre Dame, 7 p.m. ET Friday

    Bracket 2

    No. 2 Stanford vs. Arkansas, 2 p.m. ET Saturday

    No. 14 Auburn vs. Ole Miss, 7 p.m. ET Saturday

    Full bracket available at NCAA.com.

    Stanford, Auburn Advance

    UConn started the day with a bang when Ben Huber hit a bases-clearing double in the first inning that knocked Stanford starter Joey Dixon out of the game. But the Cardinal scratched across two runs in the bottom of the frame.

    In the fourth inning, Stanford blew the game open with six runs. Adam Crampton got things started with a two-run single, and Kody Huff provided the fireworks with a mammoth grand slam for his 13th homer of the year.

    NCAA Baseball @NCAABaseball

    GRAND SLAM <a href="https://twitter.com/Kodyhuff2?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Kodyhuff2</a>!! 😱<br><br>📺 ESPN2<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RoadToOmaha?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RoadToOmaha</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/StanfordBSB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StanfordBSB</a> <a href="https://t.co/p41xUmZFQA">pic.twitter.com/p41xUmZFQA</a>

    Tommy Troy added a solo blast in the fifth inning. It marked his fifth of the tournament after he hit just two in the regular season.

    The Cardinal continued an impressive run that put them in distinguished company.

    NCAA Baseball @NCAABaseball

    Tommy Troy launches a rocket! 🚀<br><br>📺 ESPN2<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RoadToOmaha?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RoadToOmaha</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/StanfordBSB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StanfordBSB</a> <a href="https://t.co/MPuIVDLVhP">pic.twitter.com/MPuIVDLVhP</a>

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Stanford is the 3rd team to score 8+ runs in all three games of a Super Regional, joining Oregon State in 2005 and Rice in 1999 <a href="https://t.co/iMVrTDlwBj">pic.twitter.com/iMVrTDlwBj</a>

    After Dixon was pulled without recording an out, Drew Dowd, Ryan Bruno and Quinn Mathews pitched three innings apiece, combining for eight strikeouts and allowing just two more runs as Stanford clinched its second straight berth in the College World Series.

    The loss ended an impressive season for UConn, which set a program record with 50 wins. The Huskies were attempting to advance to the College World Series for the first time since 1979.

    There was much more drama in the second game.

    Auburn opened the scoring in the third inning with a two-run homer by Sonny DiChiara, but Oregon State answered with a run in the bottom of the frame.

    NCAA Baseball @NCAABaseball

    SONNY D 2-RUN 💣!<br><br>📺 ESPN2<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RoadToOmaha?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RoadToOmaha</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/AuburnBaseball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AuburnBaseball</a> <a href="https://t.co/W6aP7p0G9k">pic.twitter.com/W6aP7p0G9k</a>

    The Tigers plated two runs in the sixth inning. DiChiara scored on an error by Beavers second baseman Travis Bazzana, and Brody Moore followed with a bunt to bring home Bobby Peirce for a 4-1 lead.

    NCAA Baseball @NCAABaseball

    Bunted to perfection!<br><br>📺 ESPN2<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RoadToOmaha?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RoadToOmaha</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/AuburnBaseball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AuburnBaseball</a> <a href="https://t.co/YVFvzoBtAa">pic.twitter.com/YVFvzoBtAa</a>

    Oregon State's Justin Boyd launched a two-run home run in the seventh inning to make it a one-run game.

    NCAA Baseball @NCAABaseball

    JUSTIN BOYD...C-YA LATER!!!!<br><br>📺 ESPN2<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RoadToOmaha?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RoadToOmaha</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/BeaverBaseball?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BeaverBaseball</a> <a href="https://t.co/3xCrVhBQUt">pic.twitter.com/3xCrVhBQUt</a>

    But Auburn reliever Blake Burkhalter entered the game with two on and one out and pitched the final 2.2 innings, striking out five without allowing a hit and earning his 15th save of the season.

    Now that the final eight is set, all eyes will turn to Omaha. The College World Series hasn't featured a repeat winner since South Carolina in 2011, and that trend will continue. The quest for a new champion to be crowned will begin Friday.

