1 Player on Every NFL Team Who Could Disappoint in 2022

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

At this point in the NFL offseason, we hear a lot of optimism about impressive rookies and veterans ready to elevate their new teams, but it's never too early for a reality check.

The truth is that notable players will disappoint you in 2022.

Several early-round draft picks have turned heads during spring practices. Before you buy into the hype, remember that they haven't put on full pads yet.

Over the past few months, general managers and coaches have highlighted players who will have opportunities to take on bigger roles, which gives us an idea of who's going into the campaign with heightened expectations. In some cases, the roster makeup won't allow some of those players to raise their production levels.

Veterans will put pressure on themselves, especially if they've struggled to hold on to starting jobs or noted the competition at their positions.

We'll single out one player on each NFL roster who could fall short of self-imposed, in-house or perceived outside expectations with an underwhelming season.