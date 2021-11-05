Report: Henry Ruggs III Facing 5 Charges, Including 4 Felonies, After Fatal Crash

Steve Marcus-Pool/Getty Images

Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III is facing five charges, including four felonies, stemming from a fatal crash that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog early Tuesday morning.

Per TMZ Sports, the court records show that the felonies are DUI resulting in death, DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm and two reckless driving charges.

Ruggs is also charged with possessing a gun under the influence of alcohol, a misdemeanor.

Per Vic Tafur of The Athletic, Ruggs is facing up to 46 years in prison.

The 22-year-old Ruggs is accused of going as fast as 156 mph before hitting the back of Tintor's vehicle at 127 mph on a Las Vegas road early Tuesday morning.

Eric Bauman, the Chief Deputy District Attorney for Clark County, told the court that Ruggs' blood alcohol level was .16 percent, or twice the legal limit, per Katelyn Newberg of the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Justice of the Peace Joe Bonaventure ordered that Ruggs be held on $150,000 bail. Ruggs posted bond and was home Wednesday evening under the highest level of electronic monitoring possible, per Bonaventure's orders.

Ruggs' girlfriend, Rudy Washington, was a passenger in the car at the time of the crash. She suffered a serious arm injury that required surgery, per NPR's Jaclyn Diaz.

Per Newberg, police said Ruggs was driving his 2020 Chevrolet Corvette on Rainbow Boulevard when he moved to the right lane and hit Tintor's Toyota Rav4 from behind.

The Toyota became engulfed in flames and was sent over 570 feet down the road.

The Raiders released Ruggs, who was in the middle of his second NFL season, on Tuesday evening.