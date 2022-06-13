Rams COO 'Optimistic' Odell Beckham Jr. Will Sign New Contract with Team

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent as he recovers from a torn ACL, but a reunion with the Los Angeles Rams isn't out of the question.

Rams Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff told The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue on Monday that he believes the sides will eventually come to an agreement.

"The one variable that hasn't changed is how much we love him and want him to be there," Demoff said. "I think he's expressed, over social, his desire to be here. Am I optimistic we can get a deal done over time? Yes."

Demoff said that the Rams "would've loved to" sign Beckham months ago "if we didn't have a salary cap." He also mentioned the unknown "variables" of whether Beckham would be seeking a deal for one year or more.

Beckham signed with the Rams on a one-year deal midway through the 2021 season and appeared in eight regular-season games. He was a key part of the team's playoff run, which culminated with a win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. Beckham injured his knee in the second quarter of that game, his second torn ACL in less than two years.

Demoff said he believed Beckham was purposefully taking his time before signing with a team as he focused on his recovery.

"With Odell, I think, given the rehab [and] the timeline of coming back probably mid-to-later in the year, I just think that the sense of urgency both from his side and probably from our side—and maybe other teams—is not right there, for him," Demoff said.

While there is still no timeline for when a deal will get done, Demoff said that there had already been some communication between the organization and Beckham's camp.

"Both sides have had [an] open dialogue, both sides [are] respectful, excited and couldn't be more grateful for what Odell did for our team last year—and the chance to meet him and watch him flourish in L.A.," Demoff said.