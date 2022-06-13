Report: Landry Fields Named Hawks GM; Was Serving as Assistant Under Travis Schlenk

AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack

The Atlanta Hawks have promoted Landry Fields to general manager after serving as assistant general manager for the last two seasons, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The 33-year-old will continue to work under Travis Schlenk, who maintains his title of President of Basketball Operations. Schlenk had also worked as the team's general manager since joining the organization in 2017.

Fields spent five seasons as a player in the NBA with the New York Knicks and Toronto Raptors before moving into an off-court role.

The 2010 second-round pick earned a spot on the All-Rookie team with the Knicks after averaging 9.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. His production slowed over the next few years, and he played his last NBA game during the 2014-15 season.

Fields eventually joined the San Antonio Spurs front office in 2016, working as a college scout for three years before becoming the GM of the Austin Spurs, the Spurs' G League affiliate. One year later, the former Stanford player earned a role with the Hawks.

Atlanta will now look to continue its progression toward contention following a massive rebuild under Schlenk.

The Hawks had the worst record in the East in 2017-18 and have now reached the playoffs in back-to-back years, including a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals in 2021.

The squad will return much of its production in 2022-23, including young stars Trae Young, John Collins and De'Andre Hunter. There will still be some tough decisions this offseason while currently sitting $90.5 million over the salary cap, worst in the NBA.

Atlanta also has the No. 16 pick in the first round of the draft on June 23.