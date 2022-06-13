D'Angelo Russell Trade Rumors: Timberwolves Shopping PG Ahead of 2022 NBA Draft

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

Minnesota Timberwolves star D'Angelo Russell "is being shopped around" the NBA, according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor.

Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported May 11 that Minnesota was "believed" to be open to seeing Russell's value on the trade market this offseason.

