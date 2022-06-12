Azerbaijan F1 Grand Prix 2022 Results: Max Verstappen Wins Race; Charles Leclerc DNF

Dan Mullan/Getty Images

After a long, exhausting dry spell of exactly one race, Max Verstappen is back to his winning ways.

Verstappen earned his fifth win of the 2022 Formula One season at Sunday's Azerbaijan Grand Prix, further extending his lead in the points standings as he blazes a path toward a second straight championship.

Sergio Perez now sits in second place behind Verstappen in the standings after a second-place finish at the Baku City Circuit. George Russell, Lewis Hamilton and Pierre Gasly rounded out the top-five finishers.

Charles Leclerc, who entered the race just nine points behind Verstappen, did not finish for the second time in three races and has fallen to third in the standings.

