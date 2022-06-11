Yasir Al-Rumayyan Says Any LIV Golfer Who Shoots 54 Will Be Awarded $54M

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

A score of 59 is considered the gold standard in golf, but if any player in LIV Golf can somehow better that by five strokes, they will be rewarded handsomely.

According to Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig, Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund head Yasir Al-Rumayyan said Saturday that 54 is "a perfect score in golf," and he will award $54 million to anyone in LIV Golf who shoots a round of 54.

Either way, the odds of a golfer achieving that feat are astronomical since nobody has ever had a round better than 58 on a major golf tour.

Jim Furyk is the only golfer to shoot a 58 on the PGA Tour, doing so at the 2016 Travelers Championship. Four others have done it, those rounds coming on the Japan Golf Tour, Challenge Tour and Web.com Tour, which is now known as the Korn Ferry Tour.

Several other golfers have shot a 59 on the PGA Tour, including Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas and David Duval.

The number 54 is significant to LIV Golf, as LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman divulged in a recent interview with Harig that the LIV in LIV Golf represents the Roman numeral 54.

Norman explained that it references golfers playing 54 holes over three rounds in LIV Golf tournaments. He also said that 54 is the ideal round of golf, as a player would score a 54 if they birdied every hole on a par-72 course.

That has never happened in a major golf tournament and likely never will, but the mere possibility gives golfers in LIV Golf something else to strive for.

The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund finances LIV Golf, and it is widely assumed that the money being doled out by that fund is the biggest reason for PGA Tour stars such as Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed making the leap.

The first LIV Golf tournament concluded Saturday in England, with Charl Schwartzel winning by one stroke and taking home $4 million.

If Schwartzel or any other golfer on the tour manages to turn in the greatest round in the history of golf, they can earn the biggest payday in the history of golf as well.