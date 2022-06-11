Draymond Green Addresses Mom's Tweet, Admits NBA Finals Have 'Definitely' Been Tough

Elsa/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green responded Saturday to a humorous tweet his mom posted Friday about his performance during the NBA Finals.

During Game 4 between the Warriors and Boston Celtics, Green's mother tweeted the following, joking that a "clone" may have taken Draymond's place on the floor:

Speaking Saturday on the Draymond Green Show, the four-time All-Star said he has "definitely" had a "tough series" but plans to keep "plugging away" now that the teams are tied 2-2:

He is averaging just 4.3 points per game, is shooting 23.1 percent from the field and hasn't made a three-pointer in the 2022 Finals.



He is also averaging 7.3 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.8 steals per contest, however, meaning he is still making some positive impact.

Stephen Curry was the talk of Game 4 after he scored 43 points in what almost amounted to a must-win situation for the Dubs, but Green did some good things as well.

He only scored two points on 1-of-7 shooting, but Green also had nine rebounds, eight assists and four steals, illustrating his desire to do the little things to win.

Green has never been a huge scorer during his career, averaging just 8.7 points, but he typically excels in other areas, including on defense, as evidenced by his seven NBA All-Defensive Team selections and one NBA Defensive Player of the Year award.

The Warriors could undoubtedly use more out of Green for the remainder of the series, but as long as he continues to contribute in a supporting role while the likes of Curry and Klay Thompson light up the scoreboard, Golden State has a strong chance to win its fourth championship in the past eight years.