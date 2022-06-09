Bryson DeChambeau Loses Rocket Mortgage Sponsorship After Leaving PGA Tour for LIV

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Rocket Mortgage announced it is severing ties with Bryson DeChambeau amid the golfer's decision to participate in the LIV Golf Tour:

DeChambeau and Patrick Reed became the latest golfers to join the Saudi Arabia-backed tour, joining Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and several other notables. Several players have lost sponsorship deals because of their decision but have been coaxed to LIV thanks to massive guaranteed salaries.

Mickelson lost several sponsorships earlier this year after making comments that were deemed insensitive regarding human rights violations committed by the Saudi government, most notably its involvement in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

RBC cut ties with Johnson after he announced his intention to play in LIV events.

Both Johnson and Mickelson are in the field for this week's inaugural LIV event in London. DeChambeau is expected to make his debut when the tour comes stateside later this month in Portland, Oregon.

The PGA Tour suspended every member golfer who was in the LIV Golf field and has said it plans to continue suspending players as they defect to the new tour.

Players will still be eligible to compete in major championships, provided they qualify or receive an exemption.