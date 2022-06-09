Dustin Johnson Makes Divisive LIV Golf Debut in London After PGA Tour Suspension

AP Photo/Alastair Grant

Dustin Johnson shot one under par in the first round of LIV Golf's London event at Centurion Club on Thursday.

Johnson is tied for ninth and four shots back of co-leaders Charl Schwartzel and Hennie du Plessis in the individual leaderboard when he entered the clubhouse.

LIV Golf's maiden voyage wasn't the biggest story surrounding Johnson on the day.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan announced Johnson and 16 others are suspended from tour events indefinitely.

"Their participation in the Saudi Golf League/LIV Golf event is in violation of our Tournament Regulations,” Monahan said. “The same fate holds true for any other players who participate in future Saudi Golf League events in violation of our Regulations."

The announcement undoubtedly overshadowed the action at Centurion Club to some degree.

Johnson made the trip to London with little in the way of momentum on the course. He missed the cut at the RBC Heritage, tied for 59th in the AT&T Byron Nelson and missed the cut in the PGA Championship.

His uneven play continued Thursday.

The two-time major champion did deliver a few highlights.

LIV Golf is backed by the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund for the Saudi Arabian government. Many have accused the Saudi government of using the tour, along with other sporting ventures, as tools for sportswashing—using sports to distract from or improve a nation's reputation. The Saudi regime has been accused of numerous human rights abuses and was implicated by U.S. intelligence officials in the murder of Washington Post journalist and Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

The second round will get underway at 9 a.m. ET on Friday. Unlike with PGA Tour tournaments, LIV events only extend to 54 holes. That leaves Johnson with less time to chase down Schwartzel and Du Plessis and claim victory.