Rare Michael Jordan Rookie Card Stolen in Sports Memorabilia Burglary Caught on Video

A rare Michael Jordan rookie card was among the items stolen from a memorabilia shop.

Per TMZ Sports, the Chicago-based shop was burglarized on May 31 when police said a "male suspect removed metal bars from the business and broke in through a back window."

The suspect fled on foot with several items. The store's owner, Ronnie Holloway, released video of the theft and told TMZ the Jordan card that was stolen is worth $25,000.

