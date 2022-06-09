Matt Cardona On Career Resurgence, Texting Vince McMahon, NWA Run, WWE Return, More

1 of 5

Cardona's NWA debut at Hard Times 2 in December, where he ambushed then-NWA worlds heavyweight champion Trevor Murdoch, took everyone by surprise. He wasted no time in making his presence felt and winning that title two months later.

The 37-year-old was already finding success in GCW and Impact Wrestling, but NWA stood out to him in a completely different way.

Although Cardona respects the history and tradition of the promotion, he wants to see it taken to the next level and feels he's the guy to do it as the reigning champ.

"I went into NWA with one goal in mind: to be the top dog, to be the champion," he said. "And that's just what I did. I went after Trevor Murdoch, I beat Trevor Murdoch, and it did not make a lot of people happy. I didn't make a lot of friends in the locker room, especially with a lot of the things I said about NWA. As a kid, I thought it was old, dated and boring, and before I got there, I thought it was old, dated and boring. I want to change NWA, I want to help NWA and, selfishly, I want to help myself."

What fans will see from Cardona at Alwayz Ready on Saturday will be completely different than anything he did previously in WWE. He was adamant about not resting on his laurels when he left the company two years ago and took the proper steps in reinventing himself yet again.

As a result, he feels he's in his element at the moment and that he's more successful than ever before, an extra-impressive feat considering his best work hasn't come on a major stage.

"I'm not living in the past," Cardona said. "Back in the day when somebody left WWE, they'd go to the indies and do the same old shtick, Honky Tonky Man-it-up and sell some gimmicks, but not me. I'm proving you don't need WWE and you don't need AEW to be a successful pro wrestler, and I don't just mean wins and losses. I mean money! And I would argue success should be defined by happiness, not so much by money. Of course, we need money to live and I'm making a lot of it, but I'm the happiest I've ever been and I'd argue I'm the hottest I've ever been."