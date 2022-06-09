AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 8

4 of 6

Trent Beretta spoke on the disappointment of not having his friends by his side on National Best Friend Day before issuing a challenge to FTR on behalf of him and tag team partner Rocky Romero. The Ring of Honor tag team champions hit the ring and admitted that they did not beat Roppongi Vice.

Before the promo could go any further, Will Ospreay made him first AEW appearance, providing a distraction that allowed associates Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis to attack Beretta. The heels laid out Beretta and stood tall.

The arrival of Ospreay was a stunner, his status as one of the world’s most renowned professional wrestlers undeniable. The crowd popped for his debut but the overall reaction felt somewhat disappointing. Perhaps that can be attributed to poor mic’ing of the crowd but maybe, the issue is the lack of familiarity on the part of the audience with the current New Japan Pro-Wrestling product.

Whatever the case may be, Ospreay’s appearance is a big deal and whatever he takes part in come Forbidden Door on June 26 will absolutely be one of the most noteworthy segments of that pay-per-view.

From that, the show transitioned into the hard-hitting showdown between former world champion “Hangman” Adam Page and New Japan’s David Finlay.

Second-generation star Finlay shook off an ugly landing off a tope suicida by his opponent to seize control of the bout. The always resilient Page fought his way back into the contest, overcoming an injured knee to do so. He ultimately overcame the challenge of Finlay and put him down with the Buckshot Lariat.

After the match, Page challenged New Japan’s Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Championship, only to be interrupted by Adam Cole. Cole said he should be the one to challenge Okada, calling himself the “new franchise player.” A tense stardown concluded the segment.

The match itself was fantastic. Page and Finlay threw heavy lumber in between the former selling the knee and the finishing sequence. Page winning was inevitable but everything that preceded that was excellent.

The idea of Page challenging Okada is extremely appealing. The potential of yet another showdown between Page and Cole to get us there is…not. Been there, done that, bought the pay-per-view. And watched on Rampage.

The Punk situation may have factored into the decision to head in that direction but there has to be something better to keep the two busy than revisiting a feud that was already overexposed in the first place.

