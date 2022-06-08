Report: DK Metcalf's Absence from Seahawks Minicamp Unexcused amid Contract Talks

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

DK Metcalf's decision to skip the Seattle Seahawks' mandatory minicamp this week will cost him.

Per ESPN's Brady Henderson, Metcalf will be fined more than $93,000 if he misses all three days of minicamp since his absence is unexcused.

