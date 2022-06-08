Rams Could Field New Version of the 'Greatest Show On Turf' in 2022

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

A little more than two decades ago, NFL fans witnessed the Los Angeles Rams' historic offensive run between the 1999 and 2001 seasons. Pay attention because we could see the beginning of another incredible scoring period for the franchise.

The Rams' "Greatest Show On Turf" offense helped the team win its first Super Bowl at the conclusion of the 1999 campaign and holds the franchise record for most points (540) in a single season (2000).

In 1999, Mike Martz took over the offensive coordinator position and then replaced former head coach Dick Vermeil, who briefly retired after the Rams won Super Bowl XXXIV. Martz turned Kurt Warner, Marshall Faulk, Isaac Bruce, Torry Holt, Az-Zahir Hakim and Ricky Proehl into components of a well-balanced offensive machine.

Head coach Sean McVay doesn't use the Air Coryell scheme like Martz, though his West Coast Offense can pose a threat to the Greatest Show On Turf's franchise scoring record.

Ron Schwane-Pool/Getty Images

Martz had Hall of Famers in Warner, Faulk, Bruce and left tackle Orlando Pace, but don't discount the Rams' current offense with its core skill players, all of whom are still under the age of 30.

Of course, quarterback Matthew Stafford sets the table with his big arm and ability to stretch the field with accuracy. In 2021, he averaged 287.4 passing yards per game and tied his career high in completion percentage (67.2) for a single season.

Similar to Warner 23 years ago, Stafford elevated the Rams offense, which justified the team's decision to acquire him from the Detroit Lions in a trade that involved its No. 1 overall pick from the 2016 draft, quarterback Jared Goff, and two first-round picks.

In terms of age, Stafford is further along than Warner, the latter of whom led the Rams' iconic offense between 28 and 30 years old, but the former showed that he can still rack up big numbers as a high-volume passer.

In 2021, he threw for 4,886 yards, 41 touchdowns, which tied his career high for a single campaign, and 17 interceptions. The Rams ranked 10th in pass attempts.

The Rams lost left tackle Andrew Whitworth (retirement) and right guard Austin Corbett (free agency), but Joe Noteboom seems prepared to replace the former as he did during the first two 2021 playoffs games. The team will have an open competition for the interior spot. If Stafford stays upright, he can eclipse 5,000 passing yards in 2022.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Stafford's arrival propped up wideout Cooper Kupp, who's coming off one of the league's most productive pass-catching seasons, recording 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns, winning 2021 Offensive Player of the Year as the leader in all three receiving categories.

More importantly, Kupp talked about how his special rapport with Stafford translates on the field (h/t Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire).

"Having Matthew Stafford come in and the player that he is, but I think it’s a mixture of not only just the player he is, but in terms of the way a quarterback and receiver see the game in the same way. When you’ve got guys that understand the game and see it in a similar way, and then also want to attack things, be able to spend the time to sync up and really be able to see the game through each other’s eyes, I think that’s what makes a huge difference.”

With another offseason together, Stafford and Kupp may become an unstoppable pair. The Rams have had "good dialogue" with their star receiver regarding contract negotiations. Kupp also attended mandatory minicamp, which suggests he isn't likely to disrupt his offseason program with a holdout.

AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

Though the Rams haven't re-signed wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who tore his ACL in Super Bowl LVI, the team signed Allen Robinson II to a three-year, $46.5 million contract. Like Kupp, he has the skills to lead an offense as a go-to receiver.

While we cannot compare Kupp and Robinson to Bruce and Holt right now, the Rams' new wide receiver duo has the potential to put tremendous pressure on opposing secondaries.

Kupp can line up in the slot or on the perimeter, and he's earned a spot as a top-five receiver in the league after an exceptional 2021 campaign. Meanwhile, McVay called Robinson "a stud" and highlighted his rare skill set for a 6'2", 210-pound wideout, via DaSilva.

"Locked in in the meetings and I think the first thing that stands out is the body control for a bigger receiver. I bet you he’s a baller on the basketball court. He’s wired to be able to double up and play underneath himself. Some of those bigger guys that play as big as he does typically don’t have the ability to get in and out of their breaks as seamlessly as he does. But I think his transition in and out of breaks and how smooth he is for how big he is, it’s been very exciting, and love getting to know him a little bit more.”

Through eight NFL seasons, Robinson has played with underwhelming starting quarterbacks in Blake Bortles, Mitch Trubisky, Nick Foles, Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. However, he's logged at least 80 receptions and 1,147 yards in three of those terms. Now, the 28-year-old receiver will catch passes from Stafford, who certainly helped boost Kupp's production.

Like the Rams' then-record setting scoring offenses under Martz, the current unit has two No. 1 wide receivers and role players capable of making big plays and moving the chains. Az-Zahir Hakim brought speed and stretched the field. Meanwhile, Ricky Proehl had a reliable set of hands, registering a catch rate of at least 67.3 percent in each term between 1999 and 2001.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Van Jefferson made a notable leap between his rookie and second seasons—from 19 receptions for 220 yards and a touchdown to 50 catches for 802 yards and six scores. McVay praised the receiver's ability to attack defenses over the top (h/t DaSilva).

"Van has great ability to be a complete player, but his ability to make plays down the field was outstanding," McVay said.

During his interview with DaSilva, McVay also mentioned Tutu Atwell as a potential deep threat who can carve out a role in 2022.

"I still believe Tutu can be that guy. ... But by no means is the book written on Tutu Atwell," McVay said. "He had the shoulder injury. He's looked really good. He's done a great job of responding the right way."

The 2021 second-round pick suited up for just eight games, recording 141 all-purpose yards as a kick and punt returner, but he didn't catch a pass. If McVay is right, the 5'9" 165-pounder can give the Rams a little bit of what Hakim brought to the offense in terms of speed and splashy plays.

In addition to a wide receiver unit that can go four deep against defenses, the Rams can also attack the seams and middle of the field with tight end Tyler Higbee, who's racked up at least 521 receiving yards in each of the last three campaigns.



He underwent offseason knee surgery, but the big-bodied (6'6", 255 lbs) pass-catcher has participated in on-field activities during organized team activities, per The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue.

Set Number: X163913 TK1

Third-year running back Cam Akers isn't anywhere close to Faulk in terms of expectations, but he's a dual-threat playmaker who missed all but one regular-season game because of a torn Achilles last year.

Fresh off a serious injury, Akers logged 67 carries for just 172 yards through the 2021 playoffs, but at full strength, he's a possible spark plug for an offense that ranked 25th in rushing last season.

On top of that, Stafford can dump off short passes to him in the flat. Akers recorded 69 receptions for 486 yards and seven touchdowns through three terms at Florida State.

In five seasons as the Rams head coach, McVay has fielded a top-seven scoring offense three times. He's earned praise as one of the modern league's brightest offensive minds.

With Stafford under center, a deep wide receiver group, a consistent pass-catching tight end and a young dual-threat running back, McVay can turn a conglomerate of playmakers into an elite offensive group that crushes franchise and league records.

The Greatest Show On Turf may have some scoring competition in Rams' history books.

