Jerami Grant Trade Rumors: Hawks Interested in Pistons SF Ahead of 2022 NBA Draft

The Atlanta Hawks are reportedly among the teams expected to pursue Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant in a trade this offseason.

Marc Stein reported the Pistons "have not firmly declared that they are 100 percent moving" Grant, though he's expected to generate significant interest over the summer.

The Hawks finished a disappointing 43-39 during the regular season before losing in the first round of the playoffs to the Miami Heat. They were coming off a surprising Eastern Conference Finals appearance the year prior and went all-in on talent retention but took a major step back.

Adding Grant could bolster Atlanta's perimeter defense and provide a secondary scorer next to Trae Young, who is often burdened with shouldering too much of the offensive load.

What the Hawks would be willing to give up in a Grant trade may determine whether they're serious suitors. A package of Danillo Gallinari and the No. 16 pick in June's draft would work under the salary cap but would likely fall well short of the Pistons' expectations, especially given how they still value Grant.

The Hawks could also add 2021 first-round pick Jalen Johnson or center Onyeka Okungwu in talks, though Okungwu emerged as a valuable reserve last season. They might not be willing to attach first-round picks beyond 2022 in any trade for Grant, who is playing on an expiring contract and may seek an extension as part of trade talks.

The Portland Trail Blazers have long been considered the top contender for Grant. Blazers star Damian Lillard and Grant have a friendship dating back to their Team USA days, and Portland essentially gutted its roster this season in an effort to rebuild around Lillard this summer.

If it comes down to a bidding war, Portland likely has the young talent, picks and motivation to pull ahead of the Hawks in talks.