Spanish SF Prospect Baba Miller Commits to FSU over Gonzaga

Angel Martinez/Euroleague Basketball via Getty Images

Spain international Baba Miller announced his commitment to Florida State on Monday, per Jonathan Givony of ESPN.

The small forward, considered a top international basketball prospect, chose the Seminoles over Gonzaga.

"I could see an actual family at Florida State," Miller said. "I saw a very close relationship between everyone. That was a big part of my decision."

The 6'11" prospect helped the Real Madrid U18 team win the 2020-21 Adidas Next Generation Tournament and made one appearance on the senior team.

Miller has been in the Real Madrid academy since he was 12 years old, finishing last season with the B Team averaging 11.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in 24 minutes, per Givony.

The versatile player has the size of a big man and can play inside, while he also shot 35 percent from three-point range in 2020-21. Florida State has developed similar players in recent years, with Scottie Barnes and Patrick Williams becoming top-five picks in the NBA draft.

"The style of play matches mine with my abilities and the freedom that they gave their players to make plays at any position," Miller said of Florida State.

The Seminoles have also developed several top international players. Last year's team had Anthony Polite from Switzerland and Tanor Ngom from Senegal, while fellow international prospects Mfiondu Kabengele (Canada), Balsa Koprivica (Serbia) and Christ Koumadje (Chad) found roles in recent seasons.

Florida State struggled to a 17-14 record last season, missing the NCAA tournament, but the 2022 class already had five commits before adding Miller, including 4-star center Cameron Corhen.

Gonzaga could have used another addition as it looks to contend for a title in 2022-23, although the team should still be elite with Drew Timme and Julian Strawther returning.