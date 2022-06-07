Ranking the 7 Teams Best Set Up for the Future Entering 2022 Season

0 of 7

The reason why NFL fans have become as interested in the offseason is the allure of the future. Game days will always reign on the calendar, but not every team has as bright of an immediate situation as its long-term outlook.

Some Super Bowl contenders must cherish the now, and others should feel secure as the coming years near. Rebuilding teams are hoping for the best in 2022 but have an eye toward their progress for 2023 and beyond.

Instead of focusing on the here and now, we're projecting into the future.

We dove into every team's collection of future assets, including draft picks, cap space, existing contracts and expected future extensions. Younger rosters with a full stable of draft picks have an edge over older cores, but we can't assume every recent high draft pick will blossom into his best-case scenario.

What happened in 2021 had an effect on our projections.

Let's dive into the franchises that have put themselves in a position to have sustained success from 2024 through 2026.