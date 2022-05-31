Browns' Deshaun Watson Facing 23rd Civil Lawsuit amid Assault, Misconduct Allegations

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is facing a 23rd civil lawsuit tied to allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.

USA Today's Brent Schrotenboer provided details of the suit:

"In this case, the lawsuit filed Tuesday states the woman had three encounters with Watson in Houston that got progressively worse. During the third encounter in the summer of 2020, the lawsuit states Watson exposed himself to her, touched the woman between her legs and repeatedly requested that the woman have sex with him."

In March, two grand juries in Texas declined to indict Watson on criminal charges stemming from the civil lawsuits. The 22 previous civil suits that were filed against the 26-year-old remain open, though.

Watson has maintained his innocence throughout the saga, and his lawyer, Rusty Hardin, reiterated on May 20 there are no potential settlements on the table. Watson had said during his introductory press conference with the Browns it was "not my intent" to settle the cases.

Recently, two women went on the record with HBO'sReal Sports with Bryant Gumbel to detail Watson's alleged actions.

The newest woman who filed suit against the three-time Pro Bowler said the segment made her reconsider whether to pursue civil action. Per Schrotenboer, the suit reads:

"In that piece, plaintiff was struck by the courage of the victims willing to step forward and speak and was extremely displeased by Watson and his legal team's mistreatment and revictimizations of the plaintiffs. But it was Watson himself claiming that even now he has 'no regrets' and has done nothing wrong that solidified her resolve. She brings this case seeking minimum compensation, but to obtain a court finding that Watson's conduct was wrong."

Watson remains subject to an ongoing investigation by the NFL. While the league has yet to render a judgment, the 26-year-old was effectively on a paid suspension for the 2021 season. He didn't appear in a single game for the Houston Texans, who kept him as a healthy scratch all year.

The Texans traded him to the Browns this offseason, with Cleveland subsequently giving Watson a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed extension.

Prior to Tuesday's news, the potential for Watson to serve a suspension into the 2022 season remained. Citing past precedent, The MMQB's Albert Breer speculated an eight-game ban could be levied, with a final decision to come in July.

The addition of a 23rd lawsuit could prolong the NFL's investigation.