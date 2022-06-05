X

    NASCAR at WWTR 2022 Results: Joey Logano Wins in OT for 2nd Victory of Season

    Doric SamJune 5, 2022

    Jeff Curry/Getty Images

    Joey Logano was victorious at the Enjoy Illinois 300 in overtime on Sunday, making him the first Cup Series driver ever to win at World Wide Technology Raceway. It was Logano's second win of the 2022 season and 29th of his career.

    NASCAR @NASCAR

    .<a href="https://twitter.com/joeylogano?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@joeylogano</a> wins in a THRILLING <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NASCAROvertime?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NASCAROvertime</a> finish!<br><br>RETWEET to congratulate the first NASCAR Cup Series winner at <a href="https://twitter.com/WWTRaceway?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WWTRaceway</a>. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EnjoyIllinois300?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EnjoyIllinois300</a> <a href="https://t.co/COIiM6C8QT">pic.twitter.com/COIiM6C8QT</a>

    FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX

    Retweet to congratulate <a href="https://twitter.com/CocaColaRacing?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CocaColaRacing</a>'s <a href="https://twitter.com/joeylogano?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@joeylogano</a> on his WIN at Gateway!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CocaColaRacing?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CocaColaRacing</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/Team_Penske?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Team_Penske</a> <a href="https://t.co/MmRsosjJvE">pic.twitter.com/MmRsosjJvE</a>

    The Cup Series' debut event at WWTR was 240 laps of aggressive, hard-nosed competition. The race track, which is located just east of St. Louis in Madison, had previously hosted Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series competitions.

    However, it's the first time in over a decade since NASCAR has held a non-truck race at the track, as the Truck Series has held an event at WWTR every year since 2014, while the Xfinity Series hasn't been there since 2010.

    Here's a look at the top 10 finishers from Sunday's race, as well as some highlights and key moments.

    Enjoy Illinois 300 Results

    1. Joey Logano

    2. Kyle Busch

    3. Kurt Busch

    4. Ryan Blaney

    5. Aric Almirola

    6. Martin Truex Jr.

    7. Erik Jones

    8. Ross Chastain

    9. Christopher Bell

    10. AJ Allmendinger

    Full leaderboard available at NASCAR's official site

    At the start of Sunday's race, it was Chase Briscoe who looked like a man on a mission. He led the first 27 laps before getting a flat in his left rear tire, forcing him to pit. The race remained green, and he fell behind by a lap.

    Austin Cindric stepped in to win the stage. He had registered the third-fastest lap time in Friday's practice session.

    FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX

    Stage 1: Austin Cindric!<br>Stage 2: ???<br>Stage 3: ???<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NASCARonFS1?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NASCARonFS1</a> | <a href="https://t.co/U4a0xtukwL">https://t.co/U4a0xtukwL</a> <a href="https://t.co/DfGJMHLpwB">https://t.co/DfGJMHLpwB</a> <a href="https://t.co/r6WsnlFYL0">pic.twitter.com/r6WsnlFYL0</a>

    A battle between Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain became a major storyline of the race. Chastain aggressively tried to pass Hamlin and eventually bumped him, forcing Hamlin to run into a wall. After pitting, Hamlin was able to return to the race, but he was obviously displeased with Chastain's tactics.

    FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX

    "Denny is not gonna be happy about that." 👀 <br><br>Contact from Ross Chastain sends Denny Hamlin into the wall at Gateway. <a href="https://t.co/5AReaSwuvG">https://t.co/5AReaSwuvG</a> <a href="https://t.co/S3rwcPvwVy">pic.twitter.com/S3rwcPvwVy</a>

    FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX

    Can confirm: Hamlin is not happy with Ross Chastain <a href="https://t.co/u9MWVk4SUM">https://t.co/u9MWVk4SUM</a> <a href="https://t.co/Do223qdZL6">pic.twitter.com/Do223qdZL6</a>

    Chastain also drew the ire of Chase Elliott when he caused him to spin out. When things got restarted, Chastain had both Elliott and Hamlin after him.

    FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX

    "I mean, what was [Chastain] doing? He ran me over getting into [Turn] 3 and then ran me over again."- Chase Elliott <a href="https://t.co/R4rtxNmc9L">https://t.co/R4rtxNmc9L</a> <a href="https://t.co/tOUUL069YG">pic.twitter.com/tOUUL069YG</a>

    FOX: NASCAR @NASCARONFOX

    When you tweet something into existence. <a href="https://t.co/CvTYddkXhL">https://t.co/CvTYddkXhL</a> <a href="https://t.co/2l99KTXhed">pic.twitter.com/2l99KTXhed</a>

    Kurt Busch got the win in the second stage, but it took a while to get there. The track at WWTR made for some tightly contested racing that resulted in more crashes and spin-outs. In all, 10 cautions were called.

    Late in the third stage, Kyle Busch took the lead with 13 laps remaining with a brilliant pass of Logano coming out of a caution. Kevin Harvick ran into a wall just a few laps later, which led to overtime.

    NASCAR @NASCAR

    We're glad to see <a href="https://twitter.com/KevinHarvick?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KevinHarvick</a> climb from his car after this incident.<br><br>We're headed to <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NASCAROvertime?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NASCAROvertime</a>. <a href="https://t.co/uQ3J1Q7yeG">pic.twitter.com/uQ3J1Q7yeG</a>

    Coming out of the restart, Logano and Busch battled back and forth before Logano pulled away on the final lap to secure the win.

    Jeff Gluck @jeff_gluck

    Joey Logano slidejob, Kyle Busch crossover, Kyle Busch slide job, Joey Logano crossover, white flag, Logano leads, Joey Logano wins.

    After the race, Chastain offered an apology for his aggressive racing during his interview with Fox Sports' Jamie Little.

    PRN @PRNlive

    Ross Chastain tells <a href="https://twitter.com/JamieLittleTV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JamieLittleTV</a>: "At this level, I just have to be better than that ... I owe half the field an apology. Words aren't going to fix it. I can't believe I keep making the same mistakes."

    The drivers will now shift gears to next Sunday's Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway in California. It will be a shorter race, set for 110 laps and 218.9 miles.

