NASCAR at WWTR 2022 Results: Joey Logano Wins in OT for 2nd Victory of Season

Jeff Curry/Getty Images

Joey Logano was victorious at the Enjoy Illinois 300 in overtime on Sunday, making him the first Cup Series driver ever to win at World Wide Technology Raceway. It was Logano's second win of the 2022 season and 29th of his career.

The Cup Series' debut event at WWTR was 240 laps of aggressive, hard-nosed competition. The race track, which is located just east of St. Louis in Madison, had previously hosted Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series competitions.

However, it's the first time in over a decade since NASCAR has held a non-truck race at the track, as the Truck Series has held an event at WWTR every year since 2014, while the Xfinity Series hasn't been there since 2010.

Here's a look at the top 10 finishers from Sunday's race, as well as some highlights and key moments.

Enjoy Illinois 300 Results

1. Joey Logano

2. Kyle Busch

3. Kurt Busch

4. Ryan Blaney

5. Aric Almirola

6. Martin Truex Jr.

7. Erik Jones

8. Ross Chastain

9. Christopher Bell

10. AJ Allmendinger

Full leaderboard available at NASCAR's official site

At the start of Sunday's race, it was Chase Briscoe who looked like a man on a mission. He led the first 27 laps before getting a flat in his left rear tire, forcing him to pit. The race remained green, and he fell behind by a lap.

Austin Cindric stepped in to win the stage. He had registered the third-fastest lap time in Friday's practice session.

A battle between Denny Hamlin and Ross Chastain became a major storyline of the race. Chastain aggressively tried to pass Hamlin and eventually bumped him, forcing Hamlin to run into a wall. After pitting, Hamlin was able to return to the race, but he was obviously displeased with Chastain's tactics.

Chastain also drew the ire of Chase Elliott when he caused him to spin out. When things got restarted, Chastain had both Elliott and Hamlin after him.

Kurt Busch got the win in the second stage, but it took a while to get there. The track at WWTR made for some tightly contested racing that resulted in more crashes and spin-outs. In all, 10 cautions were called.

Late in the third stage, Kyle Busch took the lead with 13 laps remaining with a brilliant pass of Logano coming out of a caution. Kevin Harvick ran into a wall just a few laps later, which led to overtime.

Coming out of the restart, Logano and Busch battled back and forth before Logano pulled away on the final lap to secure the win.

After the race, Chastain offered an apology for his aggressive racing during his interview with Fox Sports' Jamie Little.

The drivers will now shift gears to next Sunday's Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway in California. It will be a shorter race, set for 110 laps and 218.9 miles.