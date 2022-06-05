College Baseball Regionals 2022: Results, Highlights and Bracket from Saturday

AP Photo/Danny Karnik

Day 2 of the 2022 NCAA baseball tournament also marked the first round of eliminations from the 64-team field.

Regionals are a double-elimination format, so the teams that lost on Friday had to win today in order to keep their season alive.

The teams that won on Day 1 have some breathing room, but another victory on Saturday moves them to the regional final and gives them a day off on Sunday while they wait to see who advances out of the loser's section of the bracket.

Here's a look at all the scores and a recap from the notable games from around the country.

Saturday Scores

Knoxville Regional

Georgia Tech def. Alabama State, 13-4

No. 1 Tennessee def. Campbell, 12-7

Statesboro Regional

No. 16 Georgia Southern def. UNC-Greensboro, 8-0 (Makeup from Friday)

Texas Tech def. UNC-Greensboro, 2-0

Notre Dame def. No. 16 Georgia Southern, 6-4

Austin Regional

Air Force def. Dallas Baptist, 5-1

No. 9 Texas def. Louisiana Tech, 5-2

Greenville Regional

Coastal Carolina def. Coppin State, 10-8

No. 8 East Carolina def. Virginia, 4-2

College Station Regional

TCU def. Oral Roberts, 3-1

No. 5 Texas A&M def. Louisiana, 9-6

Louisville Regional

Oregon def. Southeast Missouri State, 18-6

Michigan def. No. 12 Louisville, 7-3

Gainesville Regional

Central Michigan def. Liberty, 3-2 (12 innings)

Oklahoma def. No. 13 Florida, 9-4

Blacksburg Regional

Gonzaga def. Wright State, 11-9

No. 4 Virginia Tech def. Columbia, 24-4

Stanford Regional

UC Santa Barbara def. Binghamton, 9-4

No. 2 Stanford vs. Texas State, 10 p.m. ET

College Park Regional

Wake Forest def. Long Island University, 10-4

Connecticut def. No. 15 Maryland, 10-5

Chapel Hill Regional

Georgia def. Hofstra, 24-1

No. 10 North Carolina def. VCU, 4-3

Stillwater Regional

Missouri State def. Grand Canyon, 8-7

No. 7 Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas, 7 p.m. ET

Coral Gables Regional

No. 6 Miami def. Canisius, 11-6

Mississippi vs. Arizona, Approx. 8 p.m. ET

Hattiesburg Regional

Kennesaw State def. Army, 9-8

LSU def. No. 11 Southern Mississippi, 7-6 (10 innings)

Auburn Regional

UCLA def. Southeastern Louisiana, 16-2

No. 14 Auburn def. Florida State, 21-7

Corvallis Regional

Vanderbilt def. New Mexico State, 21-1

No. 3 Oregon State vs. San Diego, 10 p.m. ET

Oregon 18, Southeast Missouri State 6

Oregon broke out the bats in a big way in an 18-6 victory over Southeast Missouri State in an elimination game in the Louisville Regional.

The Ducks racked up a Pac-12 postseason and school-record 26 hits in the win. Six different players had at least three hits, led by Brennan Milone's 5-for-6 showing.

A seven-run second inning blew the game wide open for the Ducks, and they never stopped. They scored at least three runs in four different innings.

Isaac Ayon battled his way through four innings for Oregon. The right-handed sophomore allowed seven hits, five runs and three walks in the win. The bullpen was fantastic, as Matt Dallas, Stone Churby and Dylan Sabia combined to allow just two hits with four strikeouts over the final five innings.

Bryce Grossius was the only one of Southeast Missouri State's six pitchers used who didn't allow a run in the game. Starter Collin Wilma was charged with six earned runs in 1.1 innings.

Brett Graber and Wyatt Grant both had solo homers in the loss. Despite the abrupt end to their tournament run, the Redhawks are certainly a program in the rise. This was their second consecutive NCAA tournament appearance and third time since 2016 after making the field just once in their first 24 years as a Division I program from 1991-2015.

Oregon will take on the Louisville-Michigan loser on Sunday for the right to advance to the regional final.

Central Michigan 3, Liberty 2 (F/12)

Central Michigan kept its season alive with a 3-2 walk-off win over Liberty that took 12 innings to complete.

Danny Wuestenfeld's two-out single off Cade Hungate in the bottom of the 12th scored Zach Lechnir to give the Chippewas the victory.

The pitching for both teams was fantastic in the game. Starters Joe Adametz III (Liberty) and Jordan Patty (Central Michigan) both went six innings. Adametz allowed two earned runs and had seven strikeouts.

Patty allowed just three hits and one unearned run. Adam Mrakitsch gave Central Michigan six strong innings out of the bullpen. The left-hander did allow the game-tying run to score in the top of the eighth on Logan Mathieu's sacrifice fly, but it was the only run he allowed.

Gonzaga 11, Wright State 9

Gonzaga erased a five-run deficit to earn an 11-9 victory over Wright State in the Blacksburg Regional on Saturday afternoon.

The Raiders scored three runs in the first inning and had a 9-4 lead going into the fourth. Zane Harris and Andrew Patrick both had homers in a six-run third inning.

Bulldogs head coach Mark Machtolf pulled Will Kempner for Owen Wild after Patrick's homer.

Wild, who threw a career-high 7.2 innings in his last start on May 26 against Loyola Marymount, was lights out yet again. The sophomore gave up just three hits and no runs over the final 6.1 innings to give Gonzaga a chance.

The offense came alive in the fifth inning with some help from Wright State's pitching. Jay Luikart and Sebastian Gongora combined to walk four hitters in the inning. Ezra Samperi drove in two runs with a two-out single to make it a 9-6 game.

After getting another run back in the top of the sixth, Gonzaga took the lead for good with four runs in the seventh. Savier Pinales put the Bulldogs ahead with a two-run double to left field.

The Raiders had a chance to tie the game or take the lead multiple times after that. They had two runners on base in each of the last three innings, but they were unable to capitalize all three times.

Wild struck out Avery Fisher with runners on first and second to end the game.

Michigan 7, Louisville 3

The biggest upset of the afternoon games on Saturday saw Michigan beat Louisville, 7-3, at Cardinal Stadium.

Louisville took an early lead when Logan Beard scored on Ben Bianco's groundout in the top of the second.

The Wolverines answered in the bottom of the third with back-to-back homers by Clark Elliott and Joe Stewart.

Michigan added two more runs in the fourth and fifth innings to open up a 7-1 lead. Head coach Erik Bakich used five different pitchers in the game. No one went more than 2.2 innings.

Walker Cleveland started the game, allowing one run in 1.1 innings. Noah Rennard and Jacob Denner also gave up one run in a combined five innings of work. Chase Allen finished out the seventh inning by recording the final two outs.

Cameron Weston closed out the win with two scoreless innings.

Louisville had a lot of opportunities to at least make the game close. The top seven hitters in the lineup all recorded at least one hit. Leadoff hitter Christian Knapczyk reached base four times (two walks, one hit, one fielder's choice).

Cardinals starter Jared Poland got hit around in his 4.2 innings of work. The right-handed senior allowed seven runs (six earned) on nine hits.

Michigan advances to the regional final with the win. It will take on the winner of Louisville-Oregon for the right to go to the super regional.

LSU 7, Southern Mississippi 6 (F/10)

LSU is making a habit of winning in the most dramatic fashion possible through two games in the NCAA tournament.

After scoring 10 runs in the eighth inning of Friday's 14-11 win over Kennesaw State, the Tigers walked off against Southern Mississippi with a 7-6 victory in 10 innings.

LSU scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth just to force extras. Dylan Crews and Cade Doughty both homered in the inning to make it a 6-5 score.

After Tre' Morgan was hit by a pitch, Drew Bianco pinch ran and stole second base with two outs. Jordan Thompson's single off Garrett Ramsey allowed Bianco to score the tying run.

Paul Gervase pitched a scoreless 10th inning to set up the Tigers' walk-off in the bottom half of the frame. They loaded the bases with no outs thanks to a single, hit by pitch and walk.

The Golden Eagles did get one when Jacob Berry grounded into a fielder's choice. Josh Pearson hit a high chopper that hung in the air long enough to allow Josh Stevenson to score before Dustin Dickerson's throw could get to the plate.

Southern Mississippi has to take on Kennesaw State on Sunday. The winner of the matchup will play LSU in the regional final.