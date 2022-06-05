Who Are the Top 2022 NFL Comeback Player of the Year Contenders?

1 of 8

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Not every betting favorite should be a contender. Award winners have the right combination of talent, the situation to succeed, and a storyline that endears them to voters. We've siphoned out the players who lack one or more of those factors and put them here as a best-of-the-rest candidate.

Deshaun Watson, QB, Cleveland Browns

Despite having the second-best odds to win the award, it's hard to fathom Deshaun Watson being a serious contender for any award right now. He's facing 23 civil lawsuits by women accusing him of sexual assault or sexual misconduct and could be facing a suspension in 2022. Cleveland upgraded their quarterback situation from a talent standpoint, but Watson is in no position to be mentioned for now.

Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints

When healthy, Michael Thomas is one of the most dominant receiving forces in the NFL. The possibility of his game expanding with a quarterback who can attack the field downfield more than an aged Drew Brees can unlock a new upside. But, if all goes well for the Saints in 2022, it's far more likely that fellow Comeback of the Year candidate Jameis Winston earns the praise.

Like it or not, quarterbacks get more credit when things go well. If Winston isn't fully healthy and backup Andy Dalton has to start, Thomas' stats will likely suffer enough to drop him from consideration.

Mitch Trubisky, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Stuck in a quarterback battle with first-round pick Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky isn't guaranteed to start in 2022. If he does, Trubisky will be looking over his shoulder any time he makes a mistake. It's questionable as to whether Trubisky truly qualifies for the award as he doesn't have a history of success, and a breakout season would land him more in the "most improved" conversation.

Nonetheless, he will have some of the best weapons he's ever played with in Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, George Pickens, Pat Freiermuth and Najee Harris. If Trubisky can post numbers similar to that of his 2018 Pro Bowl campaign (66.6 completion percentage, 24 passing touchdowns, 71.0 QBR), he could enter the discussion for the award.