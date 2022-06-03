Notre Dame Fight Song Adding 'Daughters' to Lyrics to Acknowledge Female Students

Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The University of Notre Dame is making its fight song more inclusive ahead of the 2022 football season.

According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Notre Dame president John Jenkins revealed Thursday night that the "Notre Dame Victory March" will now include a reference to "daughters" in addition to "sons."

The song previously only made mention of "sons," but now the line reads: "While her loyal sons and daughters/March on to victory."

Per Rittenberg, the change was made in conjunction with Notre Dame celebrating the 50th anniversary of Title IX and the 50th anniversary of admitting female undergraduate students into the university.

