Duke Commit Tyrese Proctor, 5-Star PG, Reclassifies to Class of 2022

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Tyrese Proctor, a 5-star point guard heading to Duke, announced on Instagram Thursday that he is reclassifying to the class of 2022.

He joins the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation, per 247Sports' composite rankings, giving Duke five incoming 5-star recruits in the class of 2022, including Dereck Lively II, Dariq Whitehead, Kyle Filipowski and Mark Mitchell.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

