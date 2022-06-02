Coco Gauff Beats Martina Trevisan to Clinch Spot in 2022 French Open Women's Final

Adam Pretty/Getty Images

The 2022 French Open women's final is set after Coco Gauff's 6-3, 6-1 win over Martina Trevisan on Thursday.

Gauff will take on No. 1 Iga Swiatek, who defeated Daria Kasatkina in the first semifinal, on Saturday.

The 18-year-old Gauff is the youngest finalist in a Grand Slam since Maria Sharapova won Wimbledon in 2004. She can become the eighth-youngest woman to win a Grand Slam title with a victory Saturday.

Things were tense between the competitors in the first set. Gauff and Trevisan questioned calls from the umpire within the first three games. Gauff also brought up Trevisan's grunting, though the Italy native didn't seem to care.

Trevisan did a good job of hanging around. Gauff took a 40-15 advantage with an ace in the sixth game with a 3-2 lead. Trevisan battled back and broke Gauff's serve to even the set.

Gauff responded with four straight points to break Trevisan's serve and take a 4-3 advantage. She finished off the first set by winning three straight games.

Gauff opened the second set holding serve to take a 1-0 advantage. Trevisan ended her skid with a victory in the second game to even things up.

Going back on serve, Gauff won the third game when Trevisan's return shot hit the middle of the net.

The turning point in the second set came in the fourth game. Trevisan had three opportunities to close it out while on serve, but she made a series of mistakes that cost her. She made unforced errors on consecutive rallies that gave Gauff the advantage, though Trevisan won the next point to get it back to 40-40.

A double-fault on her next serve attempt gave Gauff a fourth break-point opportunity. The American star put the game away with a fantastic backhand shot after a long rally. She pitched a shutout in the fifth game to go up 4-1.

Gauff served for the match after breaking Trevisan again in the sixth game and closed it out by pitching another shutout.

Through six matches at Roland Garros, Gauff has yet to drop a set. She converted six of 11 break-point chances and didn't commit a double-fault in the second set Thursday. This marks her first appearance in a Grand Slam final. Her previous best showing at this tournament was a quarterfinal appearance last year.

Swiatek figures to pose the greatest challenge Gauff has faced at the French Open. The world's top-ranked player has won 34 consecutive matches, tied with Serena Williams for the second-longest winning streak since 2000 (35 by Venus Williams).

This will mark the third head-to-head meeting between Swiatek and Gauff. Swiatek has won the previous two, including a 6-3, 6-1 victory in the round of 16 at the Miami Open in March.

Gauff and Swiatek will play at Court Philippe Chatrier on Saturday at 9 a.m. ET.