Frank Gore to Sign 1-Day Contract, Retire with 49ers; SF's All-Time Leading Rusher

Frank Gore will officially retire from the NFL as a member of the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday.

Per Cam Inman of the Bay Area News Group, Gore will sign a one-day contract with the 49ers to end his career with the team he spent the first 10 years of his career with.

