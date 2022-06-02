Madden NFL 23 Release Date and New Gameplay Features Revealed

Image credit: EA Sports

Madden NFL 23 is turning back the clock in many ways with John Madden on the cover for the first time since the 2000 edition, the legendary coach on the sidelines leading opposing "All Madden" teams in the 1970s Oakland Coliseum and remastered audio clips to allow the game's namesake to return to the broadcasting booth.

But it is also jumping into the future with a new FieldSENSE gameplay system, visual enhancements and updates to various playing modes.

Players will have the opportunity to test out the new features when Madden NFL 23 is released on Aug. 19 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC via Origin, Steam and on the Epic Games store and mobile.

The biggest change is the new FieldSENSE system, which is designed to give players more control and provide even more realistic gameplay than the EA Sports franchise has in the past.

The idea is to provide more realistic outcomes on the field, whether it is players fighting through tackles for extra yardage with Hit Everything, breaking defenders ankles with 360 Cuts or torching opposing secondaries with Skill Based Passing that gives quarterbacks more control of where the ball is placed.

Defenses will be far from helpless, though, thanks to multiple core gameplay upgrades to zone coverage, the pass rush and containing mobile quarterbacks.

Visually, Madden NFL 23 includes new NFL player full body and game-day gear scans, new player and coach likenesses, and 4K touchdown cameras so gamers will feel like they are watching an actual NFL broadcast when they find the end zone.

Throw in the ability to play as a cornerback in the face of the franchise mode for the first time and additions to the franchise mode that give gamers a more realistic feel of what it is like to be in the front office, and there is no shortage of upgrades and new options available in the latest edition.

It figures to be a fitting celebration of all things Madden in the year where the legend himself returns to the game in a major way.