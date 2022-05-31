Kobe Bryant 1997 'Incredibly Rare,' Signed Card Could Auction for over $1M

Peter Newcomb/Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images

A signed Kobe Bryant card could go for seven figures after hitting the auction block this week, per TMZ Sports.

SCP Auctions has a version of the 1997 Skybox Metal Universe Precious Metal Gems #81, numbered 60 out of 100. The signature was authenticated and the card was graded in mint condition, making it "incredibly rare" with an expected final price of over $1 million, per TMZ.

A similar card sold for $2 million in February, although it had an emerald green face as one of the first 10 of the 100 PMG cards created.

The latest card has a red background, but the signature could lead to higher bids.

"How rare is a '97 PMG Kobe signed by the Black Mamba himself? This is the first and only known example ever offered publicly," SCP Auctions noted. "It could very well be the only one that exists, making it a true 1-of-1 grail of the late legend."

Bryant was inducted into the Hall of Fame in the Class of 2020 after a career that featured 18 All-Star selections and five NBA titles.