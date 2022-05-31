UFC’s Jorge Masvidal: Conor McGregor is ‘Too Scared or Too Stupid’ to Fight Me

Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor are quipping back and forth again.

Masvidal responded to McGregor calling him "stupid" by saying his UFC counterpart is "either too scared or too stupid" to agree to what would be "the biggest fight of your life."

Anton Tabuena of SB Nation noted McGregor previously said he doesn't plan on returning to the Octagon at 155 pounds after adding some weight, to which Masvidal responded to by suggesting he used steroids.

"He is fake," Masvidal told ESPN Deportes (h/t Tabuena). "He knows that I am a man who hits hard and that I come to kill. I don't come to hug in the cage. I'm going to give everything inside me to kill him.

"I'm a little bigger. Although now he's shooting up and putting steroids and all kinds of things, but he's still a little boy," he said.

Masvidal has lost three straight fights, with two coming against Kamaru Usman and one against Colby Covington. His last victory was in November 2019 against Nate Diaz.

McGregor lost his last two fights to Dustin Poirier and hasn't competed in the UFC since July 2021.