Aaron Donald Comments on Rumors of Rams Contract, Retirement After Super Bowl Win

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

If Aaron Donald can't agree to terms on a contract with a team he believes can contend for a Super Bowl title in 2022, the veteran defensive tackle told the I Am Athlete podcast on Monday that he will be "at peace" retiring this summer:

"For me, it's about winning. I don't want to play football if I can't win anyway, so I feel like if I got a real opportunity to win another Super Bowl, then it makes sense to play. But again, it's still a business, and we got to handle the business side of things, and if that wasn't to get handled then, you know, it is what it is type of situation.

"I'll be fine regardless, but me talking about retirement, that was happening way before we won a Super Bowl. I've been saying that since I got into the league I was going to play eight years and be done. That's just what I've been saying. ... If I was to play, it's just to win another Super Bowl, but at the end of the day, it's still a business and it got to make sense to me and my family.

"... I don't need to play football to be fine. ... I was blessed to play this game, to make the money I made, the accomplishments I made in eight years is, like, I'm complete. If I can win another one, that's great. But if not, I'm at peace."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.