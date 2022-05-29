Indy 500 2022: Results, Top Finishers and Analysis from 106th Edition of Race

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

A late penalty in the pit area by Scott Dixon opened things up for Marcus Ericsson to take the checkered flag at the 2022 Indianapolis 500 in a thrilling finish Sunday.

Ericsson and Pato O'Ward were in a virtual deadlock in the two-lap showdown when the final lap began. They were separated by .013 seconds when the white flag came out. Ericsson was able to create a little bit of breathing room coming around the first turn to hold on for the win.

Each of the top four finishers all started inside the top 10, including Ericsson from the No. 5 spot in the second row. O'Ward, Tony Kanaan and Felix Rosenqvist rounded out the top four.

2022 Indianapolis 500 Results

1. Marcus Ericsson

2. Pato O'Ward

3. Tony Kanaan

4. Felix Rosenqvist

5. Alexander Rossi

6. Conor Daly

7. Helio Castroneves

8. Simon Pagenaud

9. Alex Palou

10. Santino Ferrucci

11. Juan Pablo Montoya

12. JR Hildebrand

13. Josef Newgarden

14. Graham Rahal

15. Will Power

16. David Malukas

17. Kyle Kirkwood

18. Christian Lundgaard

19. Ed Carpenter

20. Devlin DeFrancesco

21. Scott Dixon

22. Marco Andretti

23. Sage Karam

24. Jack Harvey

25. Takuma Sato

26. Dalton Kellett

27. Stefan Wilson

28. Jimmie Johnson

29. Scott McLaughlin

30. Colton Herta

31. Romain Grosjean

32. Callum Ilott

33. Rinus VeeKay

Dixon and O'Ward were in a close battle for the top spot throughout most of the race. Dixon appeared to be in control when he made a pit stop with 25 laps remaining, but he was called for a speeding violation when his car locked up that cost him a lap.

After Dixon was penalized, Helio Castroneves, last year's champion, briefly moved into the No. 2 spot. He was eventually passed and slowed down on the final stretch to come in seventh place.

The drama increased in the homestretch of the race, as a red flag with four laps left paused the action before a restart. Jimmie Johnson, who briefly took the lead with 12 laps to go in his first career Indianapolis 500, crashed into the wall hard, leading to the flag.

Ericsson was in the lead when the race resumed. He had a significant advantage over the rest of the field before Johnson crashed. The brief pause and restart gave hope to the drivers directly behind the Swedish star.

The win marked Ericsson's first at the Indy 500 and third of his IndyCar career. He has four top-10 finishes in six races this year.

"I couldn't believe it," Ericsson said after his victory. "I was praying so hard there wasn't going to be another yellow."

This also marks the first Indianapolis 500 win for Chip Ganassi Racing since 2012 (Dario Franchitti).

Dixon's costly penalty kept him from winning this event for the first time in 14 years. He wound up in 21st place overall, his fourth-worst finish at the Indianapolis 500. The Iceman has finished outside the top 15 after starting on the pole each of the past two years.

After Sunday's race, Ericsson now holds the top spot in the IndyCar Series standings. He has 226 points overall, 13 more than Pato O'Ward (213). Alex Palou (212) and Will Power (202) are the only other drivers with at least 200 points.

The next race is the Grand Prix of Belle Isle on June 5 in Detroit.