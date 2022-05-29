French Open 2022 Results: Novak Djokovic vs. Rafael Nadal Set for Quarterfinals

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal headlined one of the most star-studded days of tennis fans will see all season Sunday as the fourth round of the 2022 French Open got underway.

Alexander Zverev, Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime were the other top-10 seeds in the men's draw to step on the clay courts of Stade Roland Garros in Paris.

While a series of upsets have left a limited number of seeded players in the women's bracket, it was a busy day for Americans as Coco Gauff, Sloane Stephens and Amanda Anisimova all attempted to reach the quarterfinals of the season's second Grand Slam.

Below is a full list of singles scores from Sunday's schedule, which will be updated through the conclusion of play. That's followed by a recap of some notable matches.

Men's Results

(1) Novak Djokovic d. (15) Diego Schwartzman; 6-1, 6-3, 6-3

(3) Alexander Zverev d. Bernabe Zapata Miralles; 7-6 (11), 7-5, 6-3

(5) Rafael Nadal d. (9) Felix Auger-Aliassime; 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3

(6) Carlos Alcaraz vs. (21) Karen Khachanov

Women's Results

(17) Leylah Fernandez d. (27) Amanda Anisimova; 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

(18) Coco Gauff d. (31) Elise Mertens; 6-4, 6-0

Sloane Stephens d. (23) Jil Teichmann; 6-2, 6-0

Martina Trevisan d. Aliaksandra Sasnovich; 7-6 (10), 7-5

Day 8 Recap

While most of Djokovic's highly seeded counterparts have faced some level of resistance in the tournament's early rounds, the French Open's defending champion has arrived to the quarterfinals without dropping a set.

It wasn't the most clinical performance from the 20-time Grand Slam champion against Schwartzman as he recorded more unforced errors (31) than winners (29). He made up for it by defending well, winning 51 percent of points on the return and securing six breaks, and securing 26 of 31 points at net (84 percent).

"I've got a lot of respect for Diego, and he's specialist for this surface, so it wasn't easy in these conditions, but I did well. I found my serve in important moments," Djokovic told reporters.

He's now reached the quarterfinals at the French Open in 13 straight years dating back to 2010.

Nadal showcased his trademark resilience after dropping the opening set to Auger-Aliassime by storming back to win a five-set, four-hour marathon set up a quarterfinal showdown with Djokovic.

The King of Clay, who's looking to extend his own record of 13 titles at Roland Garros, was forced to fight for every game as the players combined to tally 97 winners. His biggest advantage was defending his second serve, winning 66 percent of those points compared to 47 percent for the 21-year-old Canadian. That led to a 6-4 edge in breaks for Nadal.

Now he heads toward his 59th career ATP Tour meeting with Djokovic. His record in the previous encounters stands at 28-30, illustrating the tightly contested nature of the rivalry.

Gauff enjoyed her Grand Slam breakout party at last year's French Open, reaching a singles quarterfinal at a major for the first time, and now she's matched that result with the potential to make a much deeper run in the week ahead.

The 18-year-old Atlanta native was downright dominate in the second set against Mertens. She won 72 percent of points on both the serve and the return (each 13 of 18), struck eight winners with just two unforced errors and tallied three breaks of serve.

She's dealt with some inconsistency since last year's run in Paris, including a first-round exit at the Australian Open earlier this season, but when she plays at the level on display late in Sunday's match she can contend with anybody in the world.

"I feel like every match I'm getting better," Gauff said. "I think today even though I had some tough moments I was able to tough it out. I really do feel like I'm progressing with each match."

It sets up an all-American clash with Stephens, who was equally impressive as she breezed past Teichmann, in the quarters.

The fourth round is scheduled to conclude Monday at Roland Garros with women's top seed Iga Swiatek and men's contenders Daniil Medvedev and Stefanos Tsitsipas in action.