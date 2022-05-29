Monaco F1 Grand Prix 2022 Results: Sergio Perez Wins Race after Rain Delay

Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Sergio Perez earned his first win of the 2022 Formula 1 season in a weather-shortened Monaco Grand Prix.

Sunday's race was delayed by rain, allowing the drivers to finish just 64 of the 77 scheduled laps before the two-hour time limit ran out. Perez took advantage of mistakes by the Ferrari team during its pit stops and stayed in front, securing a win for Red Bull Racing.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz finished just behind the leader for second place, while teammate and pole-winner Charles Leclerc ended up fourth. Max Verstappen finished in third place to break his streak of three straight wins.

Final Leaderboard

1. Sergio Perez

2. Carlos Sainz

3. Max Verstappen

4. Charles Leclerc

5. George Russell

Ferrari was in excellent position heading into the race with Leclerc and Sainz starting on the front row after qualifying.

After looking good on the wet track early, some miscommunication led to drama in the 22nd lap:

Leclerc dropped from first position to fourth, allowing Perez to move into the lead.

There were a few stoppages along the way after that, including a crash by Mick Schumacher.

Schumacher and Haas teammate Kevin Magnussen both failed to finish in Monaco.

All eyes were still on the top four with Perez, Sainz, Verstappen and Leclerc running in close proximity from each other as the clock ticked down.

Despite some late challenges, especially from Sainz, no one was able to pass the leader and Perez was able to close out the victory.

Verstappen remained in first place in the driver standings after his podium finish, but Perez helped cut down the margin to Leclerc while sitting in third. Lando Norris also added an extra point after finishing with the fastest lap of the race.

The Formula One season will continue with the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on June 12.