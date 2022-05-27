Tyrese Hunter Announces Transfer to Texas from ISU; Nation's Top Available Transfer

Isaiah Vazquez/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Tyrese Hunter, who won the Big 12 men's basketball Freshman of the Year award this past season, announced that he is transferring from Iowa State to Texas.

The 6'0" guard averaged 11.0 points, 4.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 35 starts for the Cyclones, who reached the Sweet 16 as a No. 11 seed after beating No. 6 LSU and No. 3 Wisconsin.

He was particularly sensational in the first round against LSU, posting 23 points and five steals in a 59-54 win. Hunter averaged 13.3 points and 3.7 steals per game during March Madness.

Hunter was the top remaining transfer available in ESPN's rankings, per ESPN's Jeff Borzello. He was No. 3 overall before Kendric Davis (SMU to Memphis) and Nijel Pack (Kansas State to Miami) made their decisions.

Borzello also painted a picture of what awaits Hunter at Texas.

At Texas, Hunter will step into Chris Beard's starting lineup immediately, playing alongside former Minnesota transfer Marcus Carr, who started 32 of 34 games for the Longhorns last season. Carr, a big-time scorer in the Big Ten, is capable of playing off the ball, which would allow Hunter to shoulder most of the ball-handling duties. Hunter is Texas' second transfer addition of the offseason, following New Mexico State guard Sir'Jabari Rice.

Under first-year Longhorns head coach Chris Beard, Texas finished 22-12 and reached the second round as a No. 6 seed before falling to No. 3 Purdue. Expectations would appear to be higher with Hunter in the mix.

Texas also has the No. 3 class of 2022 in the nation coming to Austin, per 247Sports. Of note, 5-star recruits Dillon Mitchell and Arterio Morris will be joining the team.

The Big 12 figures to be a tough conference to traverse as usual, but the Longhorns appear destined to be a Top 25 team all year at worst.