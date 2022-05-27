SEC Baseball Tournament 2022: Friday Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It's been a challenge to play in the SEC baseball tournament so far this week, but things are starting to get back on track after the second round was completed Thursday.

After most of Wednesday's games were washed out by rain, the rest of the tournament is going to be compressed to fit into the weekend schedule.

Friday will feature four games in the third round of the double-elimination part of the tournament. The fourth round and semifinals will be held Saturday, followed by the championship game Sunday.

Each of the top three seeds won their first game. Arkansas was the only team with a first-round bye that lost its opening game of the tournament.

2022 SEC Tournament - Third Round (May 27)

No. 7 Florida (37-21) def. No. 3 Arkansas (38-18), 7-5

No. 12 Kentucky (31-25) vs. No. 8 Vanderbilt (36-20), 2 p.m. ET

No. 11 Alabama (31-25) vs. No. 2 Texas A&M (36-17), start time TBD

No. 4 LSU (38-18) vs. No. 1 Tennessee (50-7), start time TBD

2022 SEC Tournament Schedule - Fourth Round (May 28)

No. 7 Florida vs. Kentucky/Vanderbilt winner

Florida 7, Arkansas 5

In the first elimination game of the day, Florida survived with a 7-5 victory over Arkansas.

The Gators struck first in the bottom of the second inning on Jac Caglianone's two-run single off Arkansas starter Connor Noland. They extended the lead to 5-0 in the fifth thanks to homers by Caglianone and Colby Halter and an RBI double from BT Riopelle.

With the offense taking care of business against Noland, Florida got a solid start from Nick Pogue. The redshirt sophomore held the Razorbacks scoreless for the first five inning.

Arkansas got to Pogue in the top of the sixth with back-to-back homers from Cayden Wallace and Michael Turner.

Florida got those runs back in the sixth. Deric Fabian led off the frame with a solo homer off Brady Tygart. Halter's RBI single extended the lead to 7-2.

Those insurance runs proved to be crucial because Arkansas scored three times in the ninth. Braydon Webb had the big hit with a two-out, two-run homer to make it a 7-5 game.

Florida closer Ryan Slater got Wallace to ground out to end the game. The Razorbacks lost both of their games in the SEC tournament after finishing third in the conference during the regular season.

The Gators, who rebounded nicely after getting mercy-ruled in seven innings against Texas A&M on Thursday, will play the first game Saturday. They will take on the winner of the Kentucky-Vanderbilt matchup.