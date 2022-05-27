Warren Moon Thinks Raiders Want Colin Kaepernick for Cam Newton, Tim Tebow Role

Jaime Crawford/Getty Images

Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Moon thinks the Las Vegas Raiders would have a plan to use Colin Kaepernick in games if they were to sign him.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Moon said Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels "knows how to work with that type of quarterback" and could potentially implement a "package of plays" to take advantage of Kaepernick's skill set.

Moon specifically cited McDaniels' history of working with Cam Newton and Tim Tebow, who were both mobile quarterbacks, as potential reasons for the Raiders' interest in Kaepernick.

McDaniels was head coach of the Denver Broncos in 2010 when Tebow was drafted with the No. 25 overall pick. He also had a preseason stint with the New England Patriots in 2013 when McDaniels was the team's offensive coordinator.

Tebow didn't play significant snaps for the Broncos as a rookie until after McDaniels was fired in December 2010.

Newton was New England's starting quarterback during the 2020 season. The former NFL MVP threw for 2,657 yards and eight touchdowns. He also had 592 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on the ground in 15 starts.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Wednesday that Kaepernick completed a workout with Las Vegas. It marked his first time having a formal workout for an NFL team since he was released by the San Francisco 49ers after the 2016 season.

Kaepernick did throw in front of NFL scouts last month during Michigan's spring game. Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh was Kaepernick's head coach in San Francisco from 2011-14.

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Raiders were impressed with Kaepernick's conditioning and arm strength during his workout, but no deal is imminent at this point.

Kaepernick appeared in 69 games for the 49ers from 2011-16. He threw for 12,271 yards, ran for 2,300 yards and accounted for 85 touchdowns.