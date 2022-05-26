WWE Moves Money in the Bank PPV from Raiders' Allegiant Stadium to MGM Grand

AP Photo/Richard Drew

WWE is shifting the venue for its Money in the Bank pay-per-view on July 2.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp shared an email from WWE confirming the show will take place at MGM Grand Garden Arena instead of Allegiant Stadium:

Although the reasoning behind the decision is unclear, one can infer the most obvious explanation.

Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders, can seat 65,000 for NFL games. MGM Grand Garden Arena can house around 17,000 fans.

It would appear WWE significantly overestimated the demand for tickets to Money in the Bank, which isn't considered an event on par with the company's traditional big four shows: Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Survivor Series.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer reported on May 6 that 16,833 tickets for Money in the Bank had gone out already. While that number would be enough to fill MGM Grand Garden Arena, it would leave a lot of empty seats at Allegiant Stadium.

This is the first time WWE has had to downsize to this degree for a PPV since WrestleMania VII, which was originally slated for Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum but moved to Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena.