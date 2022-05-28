Updated 2022 AEW Double or Nothing Match Card Ahead of PPV

Andrew D. Bernstein/NHLI via Getty Images

Double or Nothing has arguably been AEW's biggest pay-per-view since the creation of the company, and Sunday's event stands to have a massive impact moving forward.

Most notably, "Hangman" Adam Page is putting the AEW World Championship on the line in the main event against CM Punk, who is the biggest signing in the promotion's history.

Several other championships will be on the line as well, plus the winners of the men's and women's Owen Hart Foundation tournaments will be determined at the pay-per-view.

Ahead of the event in Las Vegas, here is everything you need to know about when and where to watch Double or Nothing, as well as a full rundown of the match card.

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

When: Sunday, May 29 at 8 p.m. ET (Buy-In pre-show starts at 7 p.m. ET)

Watch: B/R Live, PPV

Double or Nothing 2022 Match Card

AEW World Championship: "Hangman" Adam Page (c) vs. CM Punk

AEW Women's World Championship: Thunder Rosa (c) vs. Serena Deeb

MJF vs. Wardlow

The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks

Anarchy in the Arena: Jericho Appreciation Society vs. Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Eddie Kingston, Santana & Ortiz

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Jurassic Express (c) vs. Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland

Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Final: Adam Cole vs. Samoa Joe

Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Final: Britt Baker vs. Ruby Soho

TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Anna Jay

House of Black vs. Death Triangle

Kyle O'Reilly vs. Darby Allin

Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page and Paige VanZant vs. Sammy Guevara, Frankie Kazarian and Tay Conti



Buy-In Match: Hook and Danhausen vs. Tony Nese and Mark Sterling

Top Double or Nothing Matches to Watch

'Hangman' Adam Page vs. CM Punk

Since making his AEW debut in August, CM Punk has meticulously worked his way up the rankings, and he is finally in position to accomplish his stated goal of becoming AEW world champion.

Standing in his way is "Hangman" Adam Page, who went through several ups and downs before finally beating Kenny Omega for the AEW world title at Full Gear in November.

While both Page and Punk are beloved babyfaces, they have drawn a line in the sand leading up to Double or Nothing and essentially split the AEW fanbase in half.

Page has claimed that he is fighting on behalf of AEW against an outsider, while Punk has been steadfast in his insistence that AEW is just as important to him as it is Page.

Sunday's match has the feel of a title change since there is so much momentum on Punk's side, but there could be even more to it.

Punk has more or less pandered to the fans and had a "happy to be here" attitude during his AEW run thus far, meaning he is ripe for a heel turn at Double or Nothing.

A Page heel turn can't be ruled out either since Punk is so popular, bt this match has a chance to be special whatever happens, and the booking decision will say a great deal about the path of the company moving forward.

MJF vs. Wardlow

In terms of storyline progression and the road to Double or Nothing, there is no more compelling match on the card than MJF vs. Wardlow.

Wardlow was once MJF's bodyguard and helped him win numerous big matches, but now Wardlow is trying to strike out on his own, and MJF is doing everything in his power to prevent it.

Wardlow has a contract with MJF rather than AEW, and the outcome of the match will determine whether that changes.

If Wardlow wins, his contract with MJF will be null and void, allowing him to sign with AEW. If MJF wins, however, Wardlow will be barred from ever signing a deal with AEW.

It seems relatively obvious that Wardlow will win before going on a dominant singles run, but that doesn't make the match any less intriguing.

Since MJF is so good as a heel, fans have long waited for him to get his comeuppance, and he should get it in a significant way at Double or Nothing.

If the match is booked the right way, Wardlow will come out of it looking like a massive star and a future world champion.

The Hardys vs. The Young Bucks

While no titles are involved, one of the most highly anticipated tag team matches in AEW history will take place at Double or Nothing.

For the first time since Jeff Hardy joined his brother Matt in AEW, The Hardys will be in action on pay-per-view, and it will be against the foundation of the AEW tag team division in The Young Bucks.

While The Hardys and The Young Bucks have wrestled each other before, their most recent match occurred five years ago, and it was in Ring of Honor.

There will be even more eyes on them this time around, and both teams perhaps have even more to prove now.

The Hardys are already considered one of the greatest tag teams of all time, but both Jeff and Matt are approaching the twilight of their careers, and Double or Nothing provides an opportunity to show they are still at the top of their game.

Meanwhile, The Young Bucks are trying to cement their status as one of the best tag teams ever, and a strong performance against The Hardys could go a long way.

Additionally, the winning team figures to enter contention for the AEW World Tag Team Championships, adding even more importance to their encounter.

