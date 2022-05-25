X

    French Open 2022 Results: Djokovic, Azarenka Wins Highlight Wednesday Results

    Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

    The top tennis stars in the world continued their path toward a 2022 French Open title during Wednesday's action at Stade Roland Garros in Paris.

    Novak Djokovic was among those who advanced to the third round with a win on Day 4 of the tournament, although it wasn't an easy path for everyone with Maria Sakkari among those eliminated.

    Here is a breakdown of the latest results from the second Grand Slam of the year.

    Notable Results/Upcoming Matches

    Men's Singles

    No. 1 Novak Djokovic d. Alex Molcan; 6-2, 6-3, 7-6(4)

    No. 3 Alexander Zverev d. Sebastian Baez; 2-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 7-5

    No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime d. Camilo Ugo Carabelli; 6-0, 6-3, 6-4

    No. 10 Cameron Norrie d. Jason Kubler; 6-3, 6-4, 6-3

    Bernabe Zapata Miralles d. No. 13 Taylor Fritz; 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3

    No. 23 John Isner d. Gregoire Barrere; 6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(5)

    No. 5 Rafael Nadal vs. Corentin Moutet

    No. 6 Carlos Alcaraz vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas

    No. 15 Diego Schwartzman vs. Jaume Munar

    No. 18 Grigor Dimitrov vs. Borna Coric

    No. 26 Botic Van De Zandschulp vs. Fabio Fognini

    No. 27 Sebastian Korda vs. Richard Gasquet

    Women's Results

    Karolina Muchova d. No. 4 Maria Sakkari; 7-6(5), 7-6(4)

    Aliaksandra Sasnovich d. No. 12 Emma Raducanu; 3-6, 6-1, 6-1

    No. 15 Victoria Azarenka d. Andrea Petkovic; 6-1, 7-6(3)

    No. 17 Leyla Fernandez d. Katerina Siniakova; 6-3, 6-2

    No. 18 Coco Gauff d. Alison Van Uytvanck; 6-1, 7-6(4)

    No. 21 Angelique Kerber d. Elsa Jacquemot; 6-1, 7-6(2)

    Sloane Stephens d. No. 26 Sorana Cirstea; 3-6, 6-2, 6-0

    No. 27 Amanda Anasimova d. Donna Vekic; 6-4, 6-1

    No. 14 Belinda Bencic vs. Bianca Andreescu

    No. 32 Petra Kvitova vs. Daria Saville

    Full results via the tournament's official site.

    Day 4 Recap

    Novak Djokovic faced little resistance in his second-round match, earning a straight-set victory over Alex Molcan. He once again showed why he is so tough to score against with his unbelievable court coverage:

    Roland-Garros @rolandgarros

    That <a href="https://twitter.com/DjokerNole?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DjokerNole</a> hustle 💨<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RolandGarros?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RolandGarros</a> <a href="https://t.co/miQgusWks8">pic.twitter.com/miQgusWks8</a>

    With 10 aces and zero double faults, the top seed was extremely difficult to beat. Even with a tiebreak in the third set, Djokovic was rarely in danger.

    It was a much tougher path for Alexander Zverev, but the third seed found a way to survive a five-set thriller against Sebastian Baez in come-from-behind fashion.

    Al Butler @ALaboutSports

    And No. 3 Alexander Zverev holds off the unseeded Baez 2-6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 7-5 at <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RolandGarros?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RolandGarros</a> Second-round match lasted 3 hours and 36 minutes. Zverev with 7 breaks and a dozen aces.

    Zverev went 7-of-11 on break opportunities while saving eight of 13 chances the other way, which was seemingly just enough to avoid disaster. 

    There was even more drama on the women's side, with Karolina Muchova knocking out No. 4 Maria Sakkari.

    Roland-Garros @rolandgarros

    Seeds continue to fall 👀<a href="https://twitter.com/karomuchova7?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@karomuchova7</a> proves too good for Maria Sakkari, toppling the No.4 seed 7-6(5), 7-6(4).<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RolandGarros?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RolandGarros</a> <a href="https://t.co/fofW31YHCg">pic.twitter.com/fofW31YHCg</a>

    There wasn't much that separated the competitors in two sets that went to a tiebreak, but Sakkari hurt herself with 37 unforced errors to go with just 31 winners. 

    No. 12 Emma Raducanu was also eliminated after winning just two total games in the final two sets. The 19-year-old won the U.S. Open last summer but has followed it up with second-round exits in her last two Grand Slam appearances.

    Victoria Azarenka looked better as she advanced in her match against Andrea Petkovic in under two hours. The former No. 1 dominated at the net, finishing 21-of-24 on her way to an easy victory.

    It was also a good day for American women with Coco Gauff, Sloane Stephens and Amanda Anasimova among those advancing.

    Gauff was especially impressive with her straight-set win over Alison Van Uytvanck, showcasing a variety of shots on the way to victory:

    Roland-Garros @rolandgarros

    Be the ball 😅<a href="https://twitter.com/CocoGauff?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CocoGauff</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RolandGarros?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RolandGarros</a> <a href="https://t.co/UL8NYKlY4K">pic.twitter.com/UL8NYKlY4K</a>

    After a disappointing first-round exit at the Australian Open, the 18-year-old is back on track in France.

    Stephens earned an upset over No. 26 Sorana Cirstea thanks to a third-set bagel, giving her a chance to go far in a wide-open bottom half of the draw following the elimination of No. 2 Barbora Krejcikova.

    Danielle Collins, the highest-seed from the United States at No. 9, will face fellow American Shelby Rogers in the second round on Thursday. 

