49ers' Javon Kinlaw Tells Reporter Grant Cohn 'Stop F--king Playing with Me' on Video

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw launched a profanity-laced tirade at reporter Grant Cohn on Tuesday night after an interaction at practice earlier in the day.

Cohn, who writes for Sports Illustrated's All 49ers blog, detailed a confrontation during the OTA session where the Niners player allegedly knocked the hat off his head:

Later in the day, Kinlaw jumped on a video call with Cohn, where he questioned his reporting style and went off on an expletive-filled response that included telling Cohn to "stop f--king playing with me" (warning: strong language):

The reporter posted a message on Twitter after the exchange, saying he felt threatened:

Neither Kinlaw nor the 49ers have since commented on the matter.

Kinlaw, 24, was a standout defender at the University of South Carolina before being selected by the Niners in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

He enjoyed a solid rookie season, tallying 33 total tackles, four passes defended and 1.5 sacks, but saw his role reduced early last year before landing on injured reserve in October with a knee injury.

Kinlaw is facing an important offseason and training camp as he attempts to regain a starting role along the San Francisco defensive line.