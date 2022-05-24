Packers' Jordan Love Says He Was 'Super Happy' For Aaron Rodgers After New Contract

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Jordan Love is still waiting for his opportunity to lead the Green Bay Packers offense after the team signed Aaron Rodgers to a three-year, $150.8 million extension in March.

However, he's not upset with the deal, which could prevent him from starting in 2022 and beyond, telling reporters Tuesday that he was "super happy" for the four-time MVP.

"I was super happy for Aaron," Love said. "Obviously the dude deserves it—obviously what he's done the last two years. But personally for me, it just means that I'm about to be a backup again for this year. And that's all I can control right now. But I was happy for Aaron, but at the same time, it's like, 'Ah.'"

At points over the last year, it felt like Love could soon take over as Green Bay's starting quarterback since it seemed like Rodgers and the Packers were headed for a divorce. Now he likely won't get reps as the franchise's starter through the remainder of his rookie contract.

That said, Love is taking first-team snaps during voluntary OTAs this week with Rodgers away from the team. He told reporters that his preparation has been the same as it was last year:

"It was kind of the same cuz you didn't know what was going to happen. And obviously now that he's signed and he's back, I don't think it changes anything for me. Like I said, I'm still here. I'm still going to do my job, and I'm competing to try and be that guy if he wasn't here or if he is here. And like you said, he's not here right now, so I'm getting all those [No.] 1 reps. So I look at it as I'm the guy right now."

The Packers traded up in the 2020 draft to select Love with the 26th pick. He had an impressive college career at Utah State, completing 61.2 percent of his passes for 8,600 yards and 60 touchdowns against 29 interceptions across three seasons.

However, he has barely been able to showcase his talent in the NFL. Love started one game last season, completing 19 of 34 passes for 190 yards and one touchdown with one interception in a 13-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 23-year-old likely won't get a single start in 2022 unless Rodgers suffers an injury.

With Rodgers under contract, it's worth watching whether the Packers pick up Love's fifth-year option next offseason or if he draws trade interest that could result in his becoming a starter elsewhere.