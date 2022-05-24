SEC Baseball Tournament 2022: Tuesday Scores, Updated Bracket and Schedule

Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The road to the College World Series is upon us, with the 2022 SEC baseball tournament beginning Tuesday.

There will certainly be plenty of teams from the country's best conference represented when the field of 64 gets announced Monday, but this is the last chance for those programs on the bubble to secure a spot.

Tennessee won the SEC regular-season title for the first time since 1995. The program is seeking its first conference tournament championship in 27 years.

The Vols secured a first-round bye, as did Texas A&M, Arkansas and LSU. They will play their first game in the tournament on Wednesday.

The pressure is amplified for the eight teams playing Tuesday. The first round of the tournament is only single elimination, with the winners advancing to the double-elimination part of the tournament.

2022 SEC Baseball Tournament Results - Tuesday, May 24

No. 11 Alabama (30-25) def. No. 6 Georgia (35-21), 5-3

No. 10 South Carolina (27-27) vs. No. 7 Florida (35-20), 5:30 p.m. ET

No. 9 Mississippi (32-21) vs. No. 8 Vanderbilt (35-19), 9 p.m. ET

No. 12 Kentucky (30-24) vs. No. 5 Auburn (37-18), TBD

Alabama 5, Georgia 3

Two different rain delays didn't stop Alabama from holding on for a 5-3 victory over Georgia in the first game of the SEC tournament.

The start of the game was delayed by 35 minutes because of rain. There was another delay of more than two hours after the top of the third inning.

Prior to the second weather delay, Alabama stormed out to a 5-0 lead. Andrew Pinckney drove in Caden Rose in the top of the first, and then later that inning, Zane Denton also drove in a run with a two-out RBI single to make it a 3-0 game.

The Crimson Tide added two more runs in the top of the second off Georgia starter Luke Wagner. The left-handed sophomore allowed a season-high five earned runs in just 1.1 innings.

Georgia was able to get a run back in the bottom of the second on Parks Harber's solo homer.

Ben Hess took over for Garrett McMillan on the mound for Alabama after the in-game rain delay. He was excellent with 10 strikeouts and one hit allowed over 4.1 innings.

Brock Guffey took over for Hess in the seventh. He closed out the inning by retiring Fernando Gonzalez and Cory Acton.

The Bulldogs got to Guffey in the bottom of the eighth with a two-run homer by Connor Tate that cut the deficit to 5-3.

Freshman closer Dylan Ray came on to close things out in the bottom of the ninth. He struck out Harber and Chaney Rogers for the first two outs. Gonzalez flew out to right field to end the game.

The loss leaves Georgia waiting for Selection Monday to see where it will end up in the NCAA tournament. D1Baseball.com has the the Bulldogs as a No. 2 seed in the Statesboro region in its most recent projections.

Alabama will take on No. 3 Arkansas in the second round of the tournament on Wednesday. The Crimson Tide took two out of three games against the Razorbacks in the final series of the regular season last weekend.