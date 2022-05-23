French Open 2022 Results: Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal Cruise to Wins on Monday

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The second day of the French Open is complete at Roland Garros, with some of the biggest names in the sport competing in first-round action, including Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Iga Swiatek, among others.

Below, we'll break down Monday's scores and biggest results, with a number of them in the women's bracket shaking up the tennis world.

Notable Men's Results

No. 1 Novak Djokovic def. Yoshihito Nishioka, 6-3, 6-1, 6-0

No. 5 Rafael Nadal def. Jordan Thompson, 6-2, 6-2, 6-2

No. 13 Taylor Harry Fritz def. Santiago Fa Rodriguez Taverna, 7-6, 3-6, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4

No. 10 Cameron Norrie def. Manuel Guinard, 7-5, 6-2, 6-0

Filip Krajinovic def. No. 17 Reilly Opelka, 7-6, 6-2, 6-3

No. 20 Marin Cilic def. Attila Balazs, 6-0, 6-1, 6-2

No. 22 Nikoloz Basilashvili def. Maxime Cressy, 3-6, 2-6, 7-6, 6-4, 6-4

Notable Women's Results

No. 1 Iga Swiatek def. Lesia Tsurenko, 6-2, 6-0

Diane Parry def. No. 2 Barbora Krejcikova, 1-6, 6-2, 6-3

Ajla Tomljanovic def. No. 5 Anett Kontaveit, 7-6, 7-5

No. 12 Emma Raducanu def. Linda Noskova, 6-7, 7-5, 6-1

No. 15 Victoria Azarenka def. Ana Bogdan, 6-7, 7-6, 6-2

No. 21 Angelique Kerber def. Magdalena Frech, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5

Danka Kovinic def. No. 25 Liudmila Samsonova, 2-6, 6-2, 6-1

No. 27 Amanda Anisimova def. Naomi Osaka, 7-5, 6-4

Djokovic and Nadal may have been the biggest names in action, but Barbora Krejcikova's stunning loss was easily the day's top story.

The No. 2 seed became just the third defending champion to lose in the first round of the French Open, though in her defense, she was coming off a three-month layoff as she recovered from an injured right elbow.

Still, even with that in mind, she would have hoped to advance past the opening round. Krejcikova spoke with reporters about her own expectations before the tournament:

"I don't really expect much. I don't think expecting is something good for me. Expecting myself to do well after being injured for a long time, I don't really think that. But I think that I can be a good opponent. I think I can play well. And even after being injured, I think I had some time to recover and to practice, so I have been preparing for this. So I believe when I start playing matches, I can be really dangerous again and I can do well here as well."

Instead, it was a jubilant Diane Parry, in front of her native fans, who will be moving on.

"It's a dream for me. It was always a dream to play on this court, with the French crowd to support me," she told reporters. "They clearly pushed me to victory today. I'm the happiest person right now."

It wasn't the only stunning upset on the women's side, with No. 5 Anett Kontaveit falling to Ajla Tomljanovic.

"These are the matches that I love to get up for," Tomljanovic told reporters. "I think in my career I played a lot of top players first rounds in Slams and I always feel like I can win, but it never really matters until you really do it. I think this mostly does a lot for my confidence. When you really come out with a win, it's different than just putting up a good match. So that makes me happy."

Then there was Naomi Osaka, who returned to Roland Garros a year after withdrawing from the French Open after declining to speak with the media during the tournament. For the second straight Grand Slam event, she fell at the hands of Amanda Anisimova, who also beat her at the Australian Open.

It may be Osaka's last grand slam until the U.S. Open, as she said after the match she was considering skipping Wimbledon after both the WTA and ATP made the controversial decision not to award points at the tournament in response to its decision to ban any Russian and Belarusian players amid Russia's military invasion of Ukraine.

"I'm not 100 percent sure if I'm going to go there [to Wimbledon]," she told reporters. "I would love to go just to get some experience on the grass court, but, like at the same time for me, it's kind of like—I don't want to say pointless, no pun intended, but I'm the type of player that gets motivated by, like, seeing my ranking go up or like, you know, stuff like that. So I think the intention was really good, but the execution is kind of all over the place."

Finally, Emma Raducanu—all of 19 years old—made her French Open debut and battled past Linda Noskova to earn her first Roland Garros win.

On the men's side, both Djokovic and Nadal—who have combined to win 15 of the past 17 French Open titles—cruised to easy wins. No surprises there.

Nadal, working past a foot injury, said he wasn't worried about his disappointing showings at the Madrid Open and Italian Open, given that knock.

"When you are winning more matches and more tournaments you have better confidence. When this is not the case, things are different," he told reporters. "But I never expected to be winning 15 Monte Carlos and Romes, so that's the situation today. I got injured, and that's it. What happened is past and here we are. We are in Roland Garros. I am here to try my best."