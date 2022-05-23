Julian Edelman Says 'Deflategate' Was a 'Witch Hunt' Surrounding Tom Brady, Patriots

Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

It's 2022, and here we are still talking about the "Deflategate" scandal involving Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

Brady was suspended for four games in 2016 after it was deemed he was "generally aware" that the Patriots were lowering the inflation of game footballs in the 2014 AFC Championship Game against the Indianapolis Colts.

During an appearance on the All The Smoke podcast, former Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman called "Deflategate" a "full witch hunt" against Brady and his former team.

"I mean, that's some bull. When you look into the facts of this whole thing, both teams' balls were deflated. I think there was a witch hunt, full witch hunt. That was ridiculous," Edelman said.

Despite Brady's four-game suspension, the Patriots went on to win the Super Bowl that season with a miraculous 34-28 comeback victory against the Atlanta Falcons.