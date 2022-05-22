Mavericks' Reggie Bullock Wins 2022 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion Award

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

Dallas Mavericks guard Reggie Bullock was named the winner of the 2022 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion award, per his Instagram on Sunday.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium also reported the news.

Bullock is the second player to receive the award since its inception last year, joining 2021 recipient Carmelo Anthony. The recipient has the opportunity to choose a social justice organization to receive a $100,000 donation on his behalf.

Per the NBA, the award "recognizes a current NBA player for pursuing social justice and advancing Abdul-Jabbar’s life mission to engage, empower and drive equality for individuals and groups who have been historically marginalized or systemically disadvantaged."

Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday, Memphis Grizzlies center Jaren Jackson Jr., Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet were the other finalists for this year's award. The four runners-up will each choose an organization to receive $25,000 on their behalf.

Bullock has been an advocate for LGBTQ equity for much of his NBA career. His sister, who was transgender, was murdered in 2014. Bullock established RemarkaBULL, which is "a social enterprise providing revitalized spaces, housing and businesses developed based on the needs of the community. The Foundation portion focuses on LGBTQ support and the nonviolence movement."

Since joining the Mavericks in August 2021, Bullock quickly formed relationships with Dallas-based organizations involved in LGBTQ advocacy, including Abounding Prosperity, Dallas Southern Pride, House of Rebirth, Black-Tie Dinner, the Resource Center and the Muhlaysia Booker Foundation.

The 31-year-old recently participated in a panel discussion as part of the HUDDLE series "to uplift the trans community, amplify community organizations who are working to support and protect LGBTQ individuals and create opportunities for allyship," per the NBA. The conversation, titled "Voices Unheard: Uplifting Trans Perspectives," was released on International Day of Trans Visibility on March 31.

Bullock has also been active in national events such as the NYC Pride March, the GLAAD Media Awards and NBA events for LGBTQ youth and allies. He chose Kinston Teens to receive the donation.

Bullock and the Mavericks are gearing up for Sunday's Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals against the Golden State Warriors. Dallas is attempting to climb out of a 2-0 hole.