Report: Dominick Barlow Agrees to 2-Way Contract with Spurs After 2022 NBA Draft

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

The San Antonio Spurs have added Overtime Elite forward Dominick Barlow to their roster.

Per Jerry Carino of NorthJersey.com, the 19-year-old signed a two-way contract with the Spurs on Friday after going undrafted in the 2022 NBA draft.

Barlow spent last season working on his game as part of the Overtime Elite team. Overtime paid Barlow $100,000 and gave him a stake in the company to forgo college and train himself for the draft.

"I put everything into this and so far it's looking like I made a good decision," Barlow told Jacob Polacheck of ZagsBlog.

Bleacher Report Draft Expert Jonathan Wasserman's Scouting Report

Player: Dominick Barlow

Position: PF

Height: 6'9"

Scouting Report: Barlow caught the attention of scouts in Overtime with his particular skill set and projected archetype. While it's tough to assess his development in a new league, his finishing and shooting potential at 6'9" could fit the NBA.

Barlow will likely spend at least his rookie season continuing to work on his development in the Spurs' G League affiliate.

That said, Barlow was not considered much of a pro prospect coming out of high school. 247Sports' composite rankings had him as the No. 117 player in the 2021 high school class.

The fact that he was drafted at all is a testament to the work Barlow and Overtime Elite put into his development.

San Antonio had a big night on Thursday with three first-round selections. The team used its first pick at No. 9 overall to add Baylor forward Jeremy Sochan. He averaged 9.2 points per game in 30 appearances for the Bears in 2021-22.

The Spurs also had the No. 20 overall pick stemming from a February trade involving Goran Dragic. They used that pick to select Big Ten Freshman of the Year Malaki Branham.

As compensation from the Derrick White trade on Feb. 10, the Spurs had the No. 25 pick from the Boston Celtics. They added Notre Dame's Blake Wesley.

That is a lot of youth that has been injected into the Spurs' roster. It may take awhile before they are back to competing for a top seed in the Western Conference playoffs, but head coach Gregg Popovich has certainly given himself a lot of intriguing players to build around.