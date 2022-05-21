Preakness Stakes 2022 Video Replay, Highlights and Recap

AP Photo/Julio Cortez

Early Voting, who was listed as a 5-1 underdog, won the 2022 Preakness Stakes on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland. It was just the fourth race in Early Voting's young career.

Armagnac opened up an early lead, with Early Voting and Simplification not far behind. Epicenter, who was the favorite entering Saturday, rode the rail for much of the race.

Jockey Jose Ortiz made a move with Early Voting down the home stretch to cut in front of Epicenter to secure the win by a length and a half. Though there could have been some controversy regarding the late pass, Early Voting was obviously clear of Epicenter before making its move.

Rich Strike, the 2022 Kentucky Derby winner, did not participate in the Preakness, ending its chances at a Triple Crown. Owner Richard Dawson said the decision to skip the race was made in hopes of getting rest and recovery for the horse, with eyes on competing at the Belmont Stakes next month.

The third and final Triple Crown race of the year, the Belmont Stakes will be held June 11 at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York.