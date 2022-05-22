2022 Belmont Stakes: Predicting Betting Favorites After Preakness

Rob Carr/Getty Images

Early Voting won the 147th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Maryland, on Saturday. However, the Chad C. Brown-trained horse might not be the favorite next month to win at the Belmont Stakes in Belmont, New York.

Early Voting held off pushes from both Epicenter and Creative Minister to capture the victory in Baltimore.

That said, let's look at the potential Belmont Stakes field and which horses might take home the final jewel of the Triple Crown.

Epicenter

The Steven M. Asmussen-trained Epicenter is chomping at the bit for a win in a Triple Crown race this year. The bay colt finished second in both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes and should be one of the favorites in the final race of the Triple Crown.

Epicenter has four career wins, with the latest coming in the Twinspires.com Louisiana Derby at the Fair Grounds track in March. He also has victories in the Risen Star S., Gun Runner Stakes and Maiden Special Weight at Churchill Downs.

In addition, Asmussen, a Hall of Fame trainer, has won 9,756 races since his first victory in 1986. He won the Belmont Stakes in 2016 with Creator and also has won the Preakness Stakes twice.

With Asmussen's experience and Epicenter's talent, they should be among the favorites to take home the final jewel of the Triple Crown.

Simplification

Like Epicenter, the Antonio Sano-trained Simplification is also rearing to grab a win in a Triple Crown race this year. The bay colt finished fourth in the Kentucky Derby and sixth in the Preakness Stakes.

Although Simplification might not end up with the top odds to win the Belmont Stakes, he would be a good bet for anyone looking to take a risk. After all, we already saw the unexpected happen when Rich Strike won the Kentucky Derby as a replacement for Ethereal Road.

Simplification has three career wins, with his last coming in the Fasig-Tipton Fountain of Youth Stakes at Gulfstream Park in April. He has also won the Mucho Macho Man Stakes and the Maiden Special Weight at Gulfstream Park.

That said, all of Simplification's wins have come on the Gulfstream Park track, and the Belmont Stakes would be the perfect time for him to break through for his first win on another track.

Mo Donegal

The Todd A. Pletcher-trained Mo Donegal should be among the favorites to win the Belmont Stakes after finishing fifth in the Kentucky Derby.

Mo Donegal may have an early advantage as he has already begun training at the Belmont Stakes track in preparation for the final race of the Triple Crown after missing the Preakness Stakes.

Mo Donegal has three career wins, with his last coming in the Wood Memorial S. at Aqueduct. He also has victories in the Remsen Stakes and Maiden Special Weight at Belmont Park.

Pletcher has won the Belmont Stakes three times, with his last victory coming in 2017. The Hall of Fame trainer is due for another victory at Belmont Park, and—considering Mo Donegal has been training early for the event—he may be on the cusp of another win.