Warriors' Stephen Curry Explains Meaning Behind Viral 'Night, Night' Video

As Stephen Curry put the Dallas Mavericks' hopes of a Game 2 victory to bed with a three-pointer late in the fourth quarter, he had two words: "Night, night."

The two-time MVP called game with the ball still in the air and then put his hands next to his head to mimic sleeping in a celebration that went viral Friday night.

“Just having fun,” Curry told reporters about the celebration. “You talk about having kids, you know how bedtime routines are important. It’s the final signal for a job well done that day.”

The kid being rocked to sleep, in this case, is Mavericks star Luka Doncic, who poured in 42 points, eight assists and five rebounds in a losing effort. Dallas held a 72-58 lead going into halftime before falling apart in the second half, with the Mavs being held to 13 points in the third quarter before allowing a 43-point explosion from the Warriors in the fourth.

Golden State now holds a 2-0 lead with the series heading to Dallas.